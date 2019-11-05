Vanguard Health Care Fund Sells Out of Allergan

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently posted its third-quarter portfolio update. During the quarter, the mutual fund's most significant sale was Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN). The fund's new positions include Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC).





Founded 25 years ago, the Vanguard Health Care Fund offers investors exposure to the domestic and international health care industries. It aims to reduce the cost of investing through keeping turnover low and through geographic diversification. Due to its narrow focus on stocks related to health care, the fund's website advises keeping a long-term perspective and only investing as an addition to an existing portfolio.

As of the quarter's end, the fund's equity portfolio is valued at $41.55 billion. In total, it owns shares in 91 stocks, four of them being new positions. This quarter, the mutual fund made more sales than additions to its equity portfolio, with the portfolio value decreasing approximately 4.64% from the $43.57 billion it had at the end of the previous quarter. Its current top holdings are AstraZeneca PLC (LSE:AZN) with 6.36% of the portfolio, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) with 6.13% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) with 5.12%.

Allergan

The fund's largest single transaction during the third quarter was its sale of all 15,347,204 of its shares of Allergan, a stock which it was buying until the previous quarter and which was its second-largest holding before the sale. Shares of the company were trading at an average price of $162.97 during the quarter.

Allergan is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Its major products lines are in central nervous system treatment, eye care and medical aesthetics (products such as Botox and Coolsculpting). The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion and an enterprise value of $79.95 billion.

Allergan's profits skyrocketed from 2016 to 2017 due mainly to the popularity of its Botox products, but despite fairly constant revenue in 2018-19, net income slid due to reasons such as multibillion-dollar goodwill writedowns and wide gaps between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. For example, in 2018, Allergan posted GAAP net losses per share of $15.26 alongside non-GAAP earnings per share of $16.69.

This disparity between revenue and profit has caused a steady decline in stock price from its high of $332.10 in mid-2015. In the past, shareholders were holding on for the day the company would stabilize itself and return to earning a solid net income, which would cause the stock price to shoot up. However, discussions of Allergan merging with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have nearly reached the approval stage, and the merger is expected to be completed in early 2020. This leaves little room for the company to grow its stock price on its own.

