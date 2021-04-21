Vanita Gupta: Senate narrowly confirms Biden’s pick for Justice Department

2 min read
Joe Biden’s nominee for the third-ranking role in the Department of Justice was confirmed by a narrow majority in a divided Senate, after Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was the sole GOP lawmaker to break from her party to advance Vanita Gupta’s nomination for a role that will oversee civil rights and law enforcement reforms critical to the White House agenda.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the Senate on Wednesday in the event she had to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Ms Gupta as associate US Attorney General.

In a vote one day after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd, the Senate confirmed the nation’s next leading law enforcement watchdog by a vote of 51-49, becoming the first-ever civil rights attorney in the role.

Ms Gupta, who leads the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, was previously chief of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under Barack Obama.

With the exception of Ms Murkowski, Republicans have uniformly objected to her nomination, arguing that she is a “radical” who “levied attacks” against members of the Senate, Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

“I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated throughout her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice,” Senator Murkowski said, explaining her vote.

She said she asked Ms Gupta: “Is this worth it?”

“She paused and reflected a moment,” she said, adding that she believes Ms Gupta “felt called to serve in a way that I felt was impactful.”

“Not only is Ms Gupta the first woman of colour to ever be nominated to the position, she is the first civil rights attorney ever to be nominated to the position,” Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“That’s shocking, really,” he added. “We never have had a former civil rights attorney serving in such a position of prominence at the Justice Department.”

More follows...

