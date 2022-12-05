Vans, Supreme Owner Cuts Forecast on Lower Demand; CEO Departs

Olivia Rockeman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- VF Corp., the owner of Vans sneakers and the Supreme streetwear brand, fell the most in more than two years after cutting its forecast and announcing the retirement of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The retailer now sees sales for the full year rising no more than 4%, excluding the impact of currency, down from its previous guidance of as much as 6%. It also expects profit to be lower than previously forecast. The company said lower demand in North America is resulting in more promotions as well as order cancellations in the wholesale channel.

The news caused shares of VF to fall 11% to $29.51, their biggest drop since March 2020. Credit Suisse cut its rating on the stock to neutral from outperform, saying “the abrupt CEO transition and lack of clarity on which brand is seeing incremental pressure add too much near-term uncertainty.”

Retailers have been offering deep discounts in recent months to clear excess inventory that resulted from a combination of over-ordering and sinking consumer demand. Some wholesale partners, including department stores, have canceled orders to minimize the amount of merchandise they’re acquiring as inflation-strained consumers grow more cautious.

Covid-19 restrictions in China and inflation in Europe are also hurting the outlook, but to a lesser degree than North America, the company said.

Rendle, 63, served as CEO for almost six years as part of a nearly 25-year career with VF. Benno Dorer, 58, lead independent director on VF’s board, has been named interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman.

Rendle’s retirement leaves four major US apparel brands with interim CEOs: Gap Inc., Kohl’s Corp., Under Armour Inc. and VF.

--With assistance from Ryan Vlastelica.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • In Surprise Move, Steve Rendle to Exit VF Corp. + Benno Dorer to Become Interim President and CEO

    Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

  • VF Corp. Stock Drops on Profit Warning, CEO’s Exit

    The owner of apparel brands from The North Face to Timberland blamed macroeconomic factors as it scaled back its forecast for per-share earnings.

  • Italy urges EU subsidy package in response to U.S. IRA scheme

    Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday called for a common European Union approach to support competitiveness and protect strategic production, in response to the massive subsidies in the United States' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The EU fears that the $430 billion IRA scheme, with its generous tax breaks for domestic production of energy sector components, may lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies, from car manufacturers to makers of green technology. "We are in favour of a European IRA plan with the objective of reducing inflation," Giorgetti said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a meeting with fellow euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

  • Microsoft Is Raising Price of New Xbox Games to $70 Starting Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is raising the price of new Xbox games to $70 from $60 starting in 2023, following other big gaming rivals from Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Sony Group Corp. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck I

  • Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving over antisemitism, cancels shoe line launch

    Nike has severed its ties with NBA star Kyrie Irving following his repeated antisemitic comments and has canceled the launch of his signature shoe, the Kyrie 8.

  • V.F. Corp Replaces Its CEO, But the Stock Has Yet to Hit Bottom

    V.F. Corp is known for its popular lifestyle brands like Vans and Timberland, but this Monday the attention is on the exit of CEO Steve Rendle and its weak full-year guidance. Benno Dorer was named Interim President and CEO. Prices have been stalled and trading volume has diminished.

  • Verizon looking to ‘increase the pace of execution’ amid leadership change

    Change is coming to Verizon Communications Inc. after a tough year for the company's consumer wireless business.

  • VFC Stock Plummets After Surprise CEO Retirement

    Overall options volume is running at triple the intraday average in response

  • Exclusive: Orlando startup Care.ai to double in size after investment deal

    Orlando-based Care.ai’s recent $27 million funding deal was made possible by another Orlando tech company: Luminar Technologies Inc.  Why this story matters: Funding deals are important for technology startups, as they enable entrepreneurs to hire more workers and further develop their businesses. San Francisco-based investment firm Crescent Cove Advisors LP has been an investor in autonomous vehicle sensor firm Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR) since 2019. Luminar co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jason Eichenholz is a friend and supporter of Care.ai founder and CEO Chakri Toleti, and Eichenholz previously said Care.ai “could be Orlando’s next unicorn.”

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Tesla says it's not cutting car production in Shanghai: report

    Tesla Inc. has denied a report that it will cut production at its Shanghai plant by 20% in December owing to weaker demand,

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

    The actions by the head of the $10 trillion asset manager say to the world that crypto is ready for mainstream investment. That’s why Larry Fink is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.