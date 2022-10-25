Vansant man faces murder charge in shooting death of pregnant woman

Oct. 25—A Vansant man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a pregnant Buchanan County woman who had been reported missing on Saturday.

Buchanan County Chief Deputy Eric S. Breeding said that on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. the body of Amber Dawn Compton, 35, also of Vansant, was found inside her residence on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton was seven months pregnant.

Breeding said Dustin Barret Owens, 38, of Vansant, was taken into custody and charged early Sunday morning..

Both were employees at the Virginia Dept. of Corrections King Mountain Facility.

The body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Breeding said, and investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded along with the Virginia State Police and crime scene technicians with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A forensic investigation occurred at the residence and evidence was taken.

During the course of the death investigation, statements and evidence were received that led Investigators to apply to the magistrate and receive a warrant for first degree murder on Owens, who is known to be the boyfriend to the victim, Breeding said.

Owens was located at his residence on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant.

Breeding said deputies surrounded the residence and confirmed that Owens was inside. A search warrant was obtained for this residence.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Owens was taken into custody by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team without incident, Breeding said.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation also conducted a forensic investigation on Owens' residence where evidence was taken.

Owens is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility.

The investigation continues and further criminal charges are expected, Breeding said.

