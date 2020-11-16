    Advertisement

    Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020

    Vantage Drilling International

    HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $169.3 million or $12.91 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $25.7 million or $5.14 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

    The three months ended September 30, 2020 included a non-cash loss on impairment charge of $128.9 million on the carrying amount of our longer-term warm stacked drillship, the Titanium Explorer.

    As of September 30, 2020, Vantage had approximately $179.2 million in cash, including $13.5 million of restricted cash, compared to $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020, and $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.

    Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “I continue to be very proud of the Company’s performance during these challenging times. While the COVID-19 pandemic and the related global economic crisis continue to weigh on activity in the industry, I am pleased that we have been successful in adding backlog, namely on the Emerald Driller and the Soehanah. Our focus remains on operating safely and efficiently, delivering excellence for our esteemed clients, managing costs and conserving cash.”

    Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

    The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Public & Investor Relations Contact:

    Douglas E. Stewart
    Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
    Vantage Drilling International
    C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
    777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 800
    Houston, Texas 77056
    (281) 404-4700

    Vantage Drilling International

     

    Consolidated Statement of Operations

     

    (In thousands, except per share data)

     

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30,

     

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30,

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Revenue

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Contract drilling services

    $

    18,069

     

     

    $

    35,830

     

     

    $

    95,539

     

     

    $

    101,575

     

    Contract termination revenue

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    594,029

     

    Reimbursables and other

     

    2,142

     

     

     

    4,814

     

     

     

    12,903

     

     

     

    15,978

     

    Total revenue

     

    20,211

     

     

     

    40,644

     

     

     

    108,442

     

     

     

    711,582

     

    Operating costs and expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating costs

     

    27,231

     

     

     

    37,915

     

     

     

    113,890

     

     

     

    114,538

     

    General and administrative

     

    3,829

     

     

     

    6,644

     

     

     

    15,715

     

     

     

    86,014

     

    Depreciation

     

    18,230

     

     

     

    18,459

     

     

     

    54,647

     

     

     

    55,491

     

    Loss on impairment

     

    128,876

     

     

     

     

     

     

    128,876

     

     

     

     

    Total operating costs and expenses

     

    178,166

     

     

     

    63,018

     

     

     

    313,128

     

     

     

    256,043

     

    (Loss) income from operations

     

    (157,955

    )

     

     

    (22,374

    )

     

     

    (204,686

    )

     

     

    455,539

     

    Other income (expense)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

     

    41

     

     

     

    4,245

     

     

     

    853

     

     

     

    113,614

     

    Interest expense and other financing charges

     

    (8,510

    )

     

     

    (10,465

    )

     

     

    (25,531

    )

     

     

    (36,715

    )

    Other, net

     

    (46

    )

     

     

    97

     

     

     

    2,321

     

     

     

    221

     

    Total other (expense) income

     

    (8,515

    )

     

     

    (6,123

    )

     

     

    (22,357

    )

     

     

    77,120

     

    (Loss) income before income taxes

     

    (166,470

    )

     

     

    (28,497

    )

     

     

    (227,043

    )

     

     

    532,659

     

    Income tax provision (benefit)

     

    2,855

     

     

     

    (2,749

    )

     

     

    4,752

     

     

     

    15,852

     

    Net (loss) income

     

    (169,325

    )

     

     

    (25,748

    )

     

     

    (231,795

    )

     

     

    516,807

     

    Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

     

    2

     

     

     

    (28

    )

     

     

    16

     

     

     

    (312

    )

    Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders

    $

    (169,327

    )

     

    $

    (25,720

    )

     

    $

    (231,811

    )

     

    $

    517,119

     

    (Loss) earnings per share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (12.91

    )

     

    $

    (5.14

    )

     

    $

    (17.68

    )

     

    $

    102.47

     

    Diluted

    $

    (12.91

    )

     

    $

    (5.14

    )

     

    $

    (17.68

    )

     

    $

    102.14

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    13,115

     

     

     

    5,000

     

     

     

    13,115

     

     

     

    5,047

     

    Diluted

     

    13,115

     

     

     

    5,000

     

     

     

    13,115

     

     

     

    5,063

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Vantage Drilling International

     

    Supplemental Operating Data

     

    (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30,

     

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30,

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Operating costs and expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Jackups

    $

    11,820

     

     

    $

    14,910

     

     

    $

    48,962

     

     

    $

    46,763

     

    Deepwater

     

    11,958

     

     

     

    18,103

     

     

     

    50,828

     

     

     

    50,409

     

    Operations support

     

    2,177

     

     

     

    3,014

     

     

     

    7,631

     

     

     

    9,474

     

    Reimbursables

     

    1,276

     

     

     

    1,888

     

     

     

    6,469

     

     

     

    7,892

     

     

    $

    27,231

     

     

    $

    37,915

     

     

    $

    113,890

     

     

    $

    114,538

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Utilization

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Jackups

     

    40.0

    %

     

     

    98.4

    %

     

     

    62.2

    %

     

     

    96.8

    %

    Deepwater

     

    28.2

    %

     

     

    41.3

    %

     

     

    45.1

    %

     

     

    41.0

    %



    Vantage Drilling International

     

    Consolidated Balance Sheet

     

    (In thousands, except share and par value information)

     

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    September 30, 2020

     

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    165,736

     

     

    $

    231,947

     

    Restricted cash

     

    8,952

     

     

     

    2,511

     

    Trade receivables, net

     

    39,110

     

     

     

    46,504

     

    Inventory

     

    51,311

     

     

     

    48,368

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    15,491

     

     

     

    16,507

     

    Total current assets

     

    280,600

     

     

     

    345,837

     

    Property and equipment

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Property and equipment

     

    803,405

     

     

     

    1,002,968

     

    Accumulated depreciation

     

    (264,240

    )

     

     

    (281,842

    )

    Property and equipment, net

     

    539,165

     

     

     

    721,126

     

    Operating lease ROU assets

     

    4,463

     

     

     

    6,706

     

    Other assets

     

    11,161

     

     

     

    17,068

     

    Total assets

    $

    835,389

     

     

    $

    1,090,737

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    26,587

     

     

    $

    49,599

     

    Other current liabilities

     

    28,324

     

     

     

    26,936

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    54,911

     

     

     

    76,535

     

    Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $5,191 and $6,421, respectively

     

    344,809

     

     

     

    343,579

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    15,219

     

     

     

    17,532

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Shareholders' equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

     

    13

     

     

     

    13

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    633,924

     

     

     

    634,770

     

    Accumulated (deficit) earnings

     

    (214,747

    )

     

     

    17,064

     

    Controlling interest shareholders' equity

     

    419,190

     

     

     

    651,847

     

    Noncontrolling interests

     

    1,260

     

     

     

    1,244

     

    Total equity

     

    420,450

     

     

     

    653,091

     

    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

    $

    835,389

     

     

    $

    1,090,737

     



    Vantage Drilling International

    Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30,

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) income

    $

    (231,795

    )

     

    $

    516,807

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation expense

     

    54,647

     

     

     

    55,491

     

    Amortization of debt financing costs

     

    1,229

     

     

     

    1,217

     

    Amortization of debt discount

     

     

     

     

    5,354

     

    Amortization of contract value

     

     

     

     

    1,643

     

    PIK interest on the Convertible Notes

     

     

     

     

    5,779

     

    Share-based compensation expense

     

    1,358

     

     

     

    1,053

     

    Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

     

    (36

    )

     

     

    59

     

    Loss on disposal of assets

     

    52

     

     

     

    109

     

    Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement

     

    (2,278

    )

     

     

     

    Loss on impairment

     

    128,876

     

     

     

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Trade receivables, net

     

    7,394

     

     

     

    (8,036

    )

    Inventory

     

    (1,924

    )

     

     

    (1,688

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    483

     

     

     

    (2,046

    )

    Other assets

     

    4,250

     

     

     

    3,214

     

    Accounts payable

     

    (20,734

    )

     

     

    2,320

     

    Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities

     

    (2,598

    )

     

     

    11,011

     

    Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

     

    (61,076

    )

     

     

    592,287

     

    CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Additions to property and equipment

     

    (2,634

    )

     

     

    (7,229

    )

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (2,634

    )

     

     

    (7,229

    )

    CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests

     

     

     

     

    1,181

     

    Debt issuance costs

     

     

     

     

    (487

    )

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

     

     

     

    694

     

    Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

     

    (63,710

    )

     

     

    585,752

     

    Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

     

    242,944

     

     

     

    239,387

     

    Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period

    $

    179,234

     

     

    $

    825,139

     

     


