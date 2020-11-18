Watch Live:

UPDATE - Vantage Hemp Co. Appoints Christian Santi as New Director of Sales

Vantage Hemp
·3 min read

Christian Santi will expand Vantage Hemp Co.’s international reach in the CBD market

Christian Santi

Greeley, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co., the emerging Colorado-based industry leader for premium science-driven CBD extracts, is pleased to announce its new Director of Sales, Christian Santi. His mandate is to further expand the company’s revenue growth and reach in the U.S., Europe and South America and drive client value and success.

“Having someone of Christian’s experience and skillset on the Vantage Hemp Co. sales team is another example of our company’s leadership position in the CBD industry,” says Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co. “The addition of Christian to our team reinforces our promise for data-driven, consistent and premium CBD extracts backed by expert knowledge and an unrivalled commitment to client satisfaction.”

Santi brings over 25 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing, operations management, is fully bilingual in Spanish and English, and is no stranger to leading global supply chain organizations. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer, Director of Channel Sales & Product Development, Exec. Vice President and Director of Sales for companies such as Socati Corp, Ferrin-Tech, and Boulder Botanicals & Bioscience Laboratory.

"Diversification and globalization are key factors for the future of the hemp industry,” says Christian Santi, Director of Sales for Vantage Hemp Co. “When I joined the team, I quickly realized that Vantage Hemp Co. is an industry titan that is leading and raising the standards for quality CBD. I am honoured to support the company's journey as we take center stage in the marketplace as a premium, pharmaceutical grade supplier of CBD extracts."

With expertise in building and leading high-performance sales teams, providing client needs analysis with a consultative approach, as well as an extensive background in sourcing from China and India, Santi’s background is second to none.

Based in Greeley, Colorado, Vantage Hemp Co. uses science-based, data-driven processes to deliver one of the highest standards in the CBD industry. This precise practiced and perfected process combines the latest science and technology to consistently produce 100% pure, pharmaceutical grade, premium CBD products.

Vantage Hemp Co. is connecting with buyers and partners across U.S., European and South American markets who can benefit from high-quality, certified hemp biomass and extracts. To learn more about Vantage Hemp Co. visit www.vantagehemp.com. For business inquiries contact Christian Santi, Director of Sales at christian@vantagehemp.com or Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co. at harv@vantagehemp.com.

For media inquiries, contact Danielle McKay, Marketing & Media Executive at danielle@marigoldpr.com or 905-808-7230.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale, high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous focus on every detail from seed-to-extract, this small startup turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Danielle McKay Marigold Marketing & PR 905-808-7230 danielle@marigoldpr.com


