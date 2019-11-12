Are Vantage International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:15) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll evaluate Vantage International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:15) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vantage International (Holdings):

0.15 = HK$687m ÷ (HK$7.0b - HK$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Vantage International (Holdings) has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Vantage International (Holdings)'s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Vantage International (Holdings)'s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Vantage International (Holdings) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Vantage International (Holdings) currently has an ROCE of 15% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 9.4%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Vantage International (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Vantage International (Holdings)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Vantage International (Holdings)'s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vantage International (Holdings) has total liabilities of HK$2.4b and total assets of HK$7.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Vantage International (Holdings) has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.