Vantage, Pandion combining group purchasing efforts

Dec. 1—Vantage Health Care Network's group purchasing division is being sold to Pandion Optimization Alliance of Rochester, N.Y.

Terms of the sale weren't disclosed, however, the acquisition will help expand markets for both organizations, according to the heads of both groups.

Vantage Health Care Network, based in Meadville, provides a variety of services to its owners which include by community hospitals around northwest Pennsylvania and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Vantage's services include pharmaceutical, mobile diagnostic services, linen services, telecommunications and home medical equipment, as well as group purchasing.

"We'll be putting our (group purchasing) volume into their volume, giving us better pricing for supplies at Meadville Medical Center, Titusville Area Hospital (and other members)," Jerry Alonge, Vantage's chief executive officer, said Thursday. "It also gets us into new markets in Rochester and upstate New York for our other services. It's a win-win for both of us."

Vantage group purchasing members represent more than 2,500 locations in 37 states. Vantage's group purchasing has been part of the Premier Inc. network since 1995.

Premier has about 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 300,000 other providers and organizations as members.

Vantage's group purchasing represents more than $390 million in estimated yearly purchasing volume.

Pandion's yearly purchasing volume is more than three times Vantage's at about $1.4 billion a year as it has more than 30,000 customers and facilities in all 50 states.

The Vantage purchase means about Pandion will have about $1.8 billion in purchasing volume a year going forward, according to Travis Heider, president and chief executive officer of Pandion.

Buying Vantage expands Pandion's offerings into a diverse membership base that includes sectors acute and non-acute healthcare, long term healthcare, behavioral health, rehabilitation centers, and educational institutions and others, Heider said.

"While Vantage will continue to excel in their other healthcare business service lines, their group purchasing branch is now an integral part of the Pandion family," Heider said. "We look forward to referring business opportunities to Vantage that fit their remaining service line offerings and geographic footprint. We think this deal really plays well to both our companies' strengths."

