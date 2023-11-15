Vanuatu president rejects request to dissolve parliament

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Vanuatu's President Nikenike Vurobaravu has rejected a request to dissolve the Pacific Island nation's parliament after political leaders agreed to withdraw a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, he said on Wednesday.

Vanuatu has experienced political instability since Ishmael Kalsakau was unseated as prime minister in August by lawmakers, and his replacement, Sato Kilman, was voted out in a no-confidence motion a month later.

As political allegiances continued to shift, a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Charlot Salwai was lodged by opposition parties last week.

Amid the revolving door of leaders, Vanuatu has skipped international meetings ranging from the United Nations General Assembly, a Pacific Islands leaders meeting at the White House with U.S. President Joe Biden, and last week's Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Cook Islands.

In a livestreamed press conference, Vurobaravu said there were serious disagreements on policy direction among political leaders, and the uncertainty was making it difficult for the public.

"As a developing country we must be united," he said, also calling for more inclusive representation in politics.

After meeting with all political party leaders on Tuesday, Vurobaravu said he had decided against dissolving parliament, and the opposition had agreed to work with the government to find a way forward.

Opposition leader Bob Loughman said in a press conference the opposition would withdraw the no-confidence motion when parliament next sits.

Vanuatu's Council of Ministers sent the request for parliament to be dissolved, which would have triggered a national election, on Friday.

China, the United States and Australia are seeking to increase security and economic ties with Vanuatu amid a geopolitical contest for influence in the Pacific Islands.

