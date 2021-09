Sep. 28—Someone broke a window to gain entry Sunday night to a gas station on Joplin's west side and swiped some vape cartridges, Joplin police said.

Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the burglary at Murphy's USA, 2619 W. Seventh St., remained under investigation Monday without any arrests having been made.

The burglary was listed as having taken place at 11:44 p.m. Sunday.