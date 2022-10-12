Vape, smoke shops in Gwinnett County see increase in break-ins, stores increasing security measures

Another break-in at a Gwinnett County smoke shop follows a trend of break-ins at similar stores across the county in 2022.

Video captured the moments five people in hoodies smashed their way into Smoke and Toke in Lawrenceville last Wednesday night.

The store owner told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson they estimate thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.

Gwinnett Police have reports for more than a dozen break-ins at tobacco stores across Gwinnett County since March. Police said on Wednesday they believe each case involves different suspects, likely teenagers.

It’s illegal to sell the tobacco products to anyone under 21.

“They seemed to be younger,” said an employee with Smoke and Toke who asked not to be identified, “and they probably weren’t able to buy the products in our store. They’re probably keeping it for themselves and selling what they didn’t want.”

One of the thieves cut themselves during the burglary, leaving blood at the scene.

The Lawrenceville shop now has bulletproof windows and upgraded security after the break-in, their first in nearly 10 years of business.

The owner has shared video of the break-in with police and is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the people who stole from the store.

“Until someone steps forward,” an employee said, “It’s just going to continue.”

