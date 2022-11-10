Vaping company Juul announces layoffs amid growing setbacks

FILE - Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATTHEW PERRONE
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition.

Juul also said it has obtained new financing from several investors to stay in business, including an effort challenging plans by the Food and Drug Administration to ban its products.

For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s announcement appears to have put those plans on hold.

“This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order and support product innovation and science generation,” a company spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. The company declined to provide further details on the scope of the layoffs or financing.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Thursday morning.

Juul rocketed to the top of the U.S. vaping market five years ago on the popularity of flavors like mango, mint and creme brulee. But the company’s rise was fueled by underage use among teenagers, some of whom became hooked on Juul’s high-nicotine pods.

The backlash against teen vaping triggered a series of government actions that have forced the company into retreat. Since 2019, Juul has dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its flavors.

The biggest blow came in June when the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s application to keep its product on the market as a smoking alternative for adults, throwing the company’s future into uncertainty. The FDA said Juul did not adequately address key questions about the potential for chemicals to leech from its device, which heats a flavored nicotine solution into an aerosol. Juul is appealing the FDA decision.

Another setback came in September when the company's biggest largest investor, tobacco giant Altria, announced plans to resume competing in the e-cigarette space.

Altria pulled its own e-cigarettes off the market in 2018 after taking a nearly $13 billion stake in Juul. But that investment has lost more than 95% of its value as Juul’s prospects have dimmed, giving Altria the option to exit its non-compete agreement.

The decision means Juul could soon be forced to battle for space on retail shelves with Marlboro-maker Altria, along with longstanding competitors like Reynolds American's Vuse, which recently edged past Juul to become the leading U.S. vaping brand.

Juul’s share of the $5.5 billion retail market has plummeted to about 33% from a high of 75% several years ago.

While Juul is no a longer popular with U.S. teens, the company remains a target for politicians in Washington and throughout the country seeking to crackdown on youth vaping.

In September, Juul announced it would pay $440 million to settle an investigation by nearly three dozen states into its marketing practices and their contribution to the spike in underage vaping. Juul still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. And thousands of personal lawsuits filed by individual and families have been consolidated in a California federal district court.

Recommended Stories

  • Divided Missouri, Kansas election shows one way voters are united: They want compromise

    It’s time for the Republican Party to silence its noisiest voters and work with Democrats to get things done for the people. | Editorial

  • Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl

    The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down by a New Mexico district judge during a virtual hearing. Martens appeared on screen in an orange jumpsuit from the detention center where she has been undergoing treatment and therapy. Described as a model inmate, Martens wiped away tears as her defense attorney recalled for the court how her daughter, Victoria, was a beautiful child who did well in school, was well-behaved and was loved by neighbors in the apartment complex where they lived.

  • 2 local contractors facing hefty fines after construction worker lost legs in Boston collapse

    Two local contractors have been cited and are facing hefty fines after a construction worker lost his legs in a mezzanine collapse in Boston earlier this year.

  • AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

    The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

  • Lyft loses $1.1 billion in market value as stock plunges to all-time low after analyst downgrades

    Analysts hailed Uber as their ride-sharing preference Tuesday as Lyft posted quarterly results that indicated some pressure from its larger rival

  • ‘If Enough Doctors Tell You That You’re Crazy, You Believe It,’ Woman Says

    Jennifer says she’s a victim of medical gaslighting. She says she was diagnosed with chronic migraines when she was 25, but during the five years that followed, she was getting “more and more weird neurological symptoms.” “Every time I said there might be something other than migraine, I started to notice how much I kept getting sent to psychology, and they didn’t really seem to actually listen to my symptoms,” Jennifer says. “Over time, if enough doctors tell you that you’re crazy, you believe it.” In the video above, Jennifer shares how she finally received a diagnosis after visiting 30 doctors. Plus, hear from Dr. Julie Taylor, who initially trained in primary care but became disillusioned with the system and is now a preventative and functional medicine doctor and says gaslighting is real. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Medical Gaslighting: It’s Not All in Your Head,” hear from a woman who says she was told to drink soup and listen to calming music to help symptoms. Plus, hear why a 27-year-old competitive runner needed to use a wheelchair and have open heart surgery. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Says She Was Denied Mammogram And Lump Turned Into Stage 4 Breast Cancer TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • Canopy Growth, Tilray eye growth from non-cannabis drinks

    Canopy Growth's BioSteel hydration product marks bright spot for quarter, while Tilray announces purchase of craft beer maker Montauk

  • Drone taxi take first spin in air traffic near Paris

    An electric helicopter with multiple rotors took its first flight in conventional air traffic near Paris on Thursday as it prepares for commercial flights from 2024. The Volocopter test aircraft, which resembles a large drone with eight rotors, took off with a passenger on board from the Pontoise-Cormeilles airfield outside Paris and briefly circled around while other aircraft were in the vicinity. German company Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke said that in the next 18 months it will prepare its craft for certification and said he hopes to launch short commercial flights by 2024, when Paris holds the Summer Olympic Games.

  • Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.

  • Adidas plans to sell Yeezys once more—without Kanye West

    As Adidas ended a lucrative yet turbulent 9-year business partnership with Kanye West—or Ye—the company is looking to move forward without the embattled rapper. With sole ownership over the designs of the shoes created under the brand, Adidas is looking to continue selling the products made under the Yeezy umbrella without its Nazi-tied spokesperson.

  • Inflation is not hurting online sales early in the holiday-shopping season

    Shoppers spent $72.2 billion online in October, only slightly down from the $72.4 billion during the month last year, Adobe reported Thursday.

  • Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare

    As Alibaba Group wraps up the world's biggest online shopping festival on Friday, the operative word seems to be flat - potentially flat sales and flat in tone with the Chinese e-commerce giant not even holding its usual gala show. The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Alibaba has also sought for more than a year to play down hype surrounding the event as President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviours.

  • Man fatally shoots wife, himself in Dallas County medical examiner’s office building

    People in the office were evacuated.

  • U.S. inflation has come off the boil, but it’s going to take a lot longer to cool down

    The biggest surge in U.S. inflation in 40 years is starting to fade, but it's going to be a long time before Americans get a break from higher prices.

  • Tiny robotic fingers let humans interact with insects

    Researchers have built robotic 'microfingers' that would let you safely touch insects.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest change, rocketing 27.76% to 9 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) soared 21.

  • Fed's Daly: would rather do too much on rates than too little

    (Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday said she feels it is time to slow the pace of the Fed's interest-rate hikes, but would rather err on the side of raising rates slightly too far, than to not raise them high enough. "I would rather move a little bit higher and have to come back then to move a little bit less high and to then tell people we're going to go higher, because at some point it does seep into inflation expectations," Daly said in a virtual appearance before the European Economics & Financial Centre. At the same time, she said, "I don't want to be over tightening to the point where we throw the economy into a sharp recession, but if we are talking about a rate hike on either side, I want to fully get inflation sustainably down to 2% on average."

  • Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says

    A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area.

  • The rise in food prices slowed in October, but some items increased by up to 43%. So what’s going on?

    The months-long rise in food prices has finally shown signs of cooling. Food prices rose 10.9% year-over-year. Food at home — grocery store or supermarket purchases — increased by 12.4%, ticking down from 13% in September, and rose 0.4% on the month, the smallest monthly increase in the category since last December.

  • Ukrainian Soldiers Find Abandoned Russian Camp in Kherson

    Ukrainian soldiers could be seen walking through an abandoned Russian camp near Dudchany in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast in footage posted on November 9.Evgeny Dudka, a soldier documenting his experience in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted footage showing a number of damaged and abandoned Russian military vehicles at a river crossing. Ukrainian soldiers can also be seen sifting through the remains of a Russian encampment.Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that he was ordering the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops from the city of Kherson after the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, Gen Sergey Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to maintain supplies to the city.Shortly after the announcement Russian journalists and a blogger posted videos showing themselves crossing the Dnieper away from Kherson.Footage also circulated online on Wednesday showing Ukrainian troops raising flags in eastern Kherson Oblast, around 20 miles from Kherson, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive advanced in the region. Credit: Evgeny Dudka via Storyful