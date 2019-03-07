Vaping raises the risk of having a heart attack, biggest ever study says

Researchers from the University of Kansas found e-cigarette users were 34 percent more likely to have a heart attack - Photographer's Choice

Vapers are significantly more likely to have a heart attack, develop coronary artery disease and suffer depression compared with those who don’t use them, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Kansas found e-cigarette users were 34 percent more likely to have a heart attack and 25 percent more likely to have coronary artery disease

They were also 55 percent more likely to suffer from depression or anxiety.

The associations held true even when controlling for other known cardiovascular risk factors, such as age, sex, body mass index, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking.

Although the researchers said they were also unable to determine whether the damage had occurred prior to using e-cigarettes, or was caused by vaping, they said the study should provide a ‘wake up call’ for people who consider the practice to be safe.

“Until now, little has been known about cardiovascular events relative to e-cigarette use,” said Dr Mohinder Vindhyal, assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine Wichita and the study’s lead author.

“These data are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“When the risk of heart attack increases by as much as 34 percent among e-cigarettes users compared to nonsmokers, I wouldn’t want any of my patients nor my family members to vape.”

Scientists and health officials are divided over whether e-cigarettes are safe. In 2015 Public Health England urged smokers to switch to vaping saying it carried just five per cent of the risk of tobacco cigarettes.

PHE has stuck to its support despite mounting evidence about the dangers, and warnings from the World Health Organisation and health authorities in other countries, such as the US.

Last week, the head of Britain’s biggest addiction clinic warned that children as young as 14 are becoming addicted to e-cigarettes, and said there had been steep rise in the number of young people seeking help to quit vaping.

Top scientists have also warned that PHE was ‘walking around with blinders on’ when it comes to the safety of vaping.

The new study, used data from a total of 96,467 respondents from the National Health Interview Survey, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of Americans, from 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Researchers also compared the data for reported tobacco smokers and nonsmokers.

Traditional tobacco cigarette smokers had strikingly higher odds of having a heart attack, coronary artery disease and stroke compared with nonsmokers—a 165, 94 and 78 percent increase, respectively.

They were also significantly more likely to have high blood pressure, diabetes, circulatory problems, and depression or anxiety.

“Cigarette smoking carries a much higher probability of heart attack and stroke than e-cigarettes, but that doesn’t mean that vaping is safe,” added Dr Vindhyal said, adding that some e-cigarettes release very toxic compounds.

“When we dug deeper, we found that regardless of how frequently someone uses e-cigarettes, daily or just on some days, they are still more likely to have a heart attack or coronary artery disease.”

The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.