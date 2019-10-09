Is vaping safer than smoking? Depends who you ask, and what scientific study they point to

In the past few months, vaping has turned into something critics say is little – or even no better – than smoking.

The claim is central to the future of electronic cigarettes. Within weeks, the Food and Drug Administration is likely to finalize its ban on flavored e-cigarettes. About a month after that, vaping companies will have to remove flavored e-cigarettes from stores until they receive FDA approval to reenter the market.

By May 2020, companies have to submit costly applications to the FDA with proof that their products are safe and help enough adults quit smoking to offset the harm in creating millions of vapers who may start smoking. Products sold by the big tobacco companies that aren't popular with teens, such as Vuse, may be the only ones to pass muster, says American Vaping Association founder Gregory Conley.

The relative safety of vaping compared with smoking is an important part of the consideration, and people on both sides of the debate use scientific studies as weapons in an intensifying public health battle.

Smoking tobacco kills about 480,000 people a year in the USA, and the World Health Organization says up to half the people who smoke will die because of it. Nationwide, vaping is linked to at least 18 deaths and nearly 1,100 cases of lung injury reported by federal health officials. Four out of five of the cases involve the vaping of products with THC, the principal psychoactive compound in marijuana, alone or with nicotine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published research showing 27% of high school students used tobacco products last year and the percentage of those who used flavored e-cigarettes was up from 65% in 2014 to almost 68% in 2018.

Advocates on both sides say it's impossible to make conclusive determinations because vaping has been around only a decade. Still, they cite various studies to support their respective points:

Vaping is safer?

Vaping is 95% safer than smoking

Point: Public Health England, a federal agency in the United Kingdom, last December reiterated its 2015 conclusion that vaping is 95% safer than smoking cigarettes. Britain's Public Health Service recommends vaping to smokers; vape shops often operate in hospitals. Clive Bates, a former director of the U.K. anti-tobacco group Action on Smoking and Health, calls efforts to discredit this research part of a "consistent effort to create moral panic around vaping."

Counterpoint: Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association, scoffed at the U.K.’s conclusion during a House oversight committee hearing last month, calling smoking a “low bar to beat.” He cited an editorial in The Lancet medical journal in August 2015 that highlighted the industry funding of much of the research and many unmentioned caveats about weak evidence cited by the British authors. The editorial concluded the statistic was based on an "extraordinarily flimsy foundation.”

There's "conclusive evidence" that completely switching from smoking to e-cigarettes "reduces users' exposure to numerous toxicants and carcinogens present in combustible tobacco cigarettes," the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine reported in January 2018. This finding was backed up last December in an investigation by Maciej Goniewicz of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, writing in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Vince Willmore, spokesman for the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids, points to the academies' conclusion that “the absolute risks of the products [e-cigarettes] cannot be unambiguously determined at this time.”

Vaping shows less evidence of disease

Of 45 biomarkers – indicators of toxic chemical exposure that cause disease – the authors of a December 2018 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found 12 were detectable among those who vaped compared to none in nonsmokers. People who only vaped showed up to 98% lower concentrations of exposure biomarkers than people who only smoked. The main biomarkers of chemical exposure that cause cancer - which are monitored because it's too early to tell if vaping causes cancer - were much lower than smoked tobacco. New York University public health professor and clinical psychologist David Abrams says this study is largely consistent with Public Health England's findings.