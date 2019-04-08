With vaping under fire for potential links to seizures, tobacco-free snuff latest alternative to help smokers quit

As federal regulators and state legislators race to restrict electronic cigarettes – the most effective means to quit smoking – at least two other companies are introducing alternatives that involve nicotine without the need to inhale.

Vaping, the most criticized smoking cessation option, will have a version of tobacco-free snuff to compete with starting this month. At the same time, the makers of Camel cigarettes are bringing back dissolvable nicotine lozenges.

Swedish Match's Zyn, a flavored nicotine powder packet designed to be stuck inside a person's lip, will be in stores across the U.S. after successful distribution in 11 states. Think chewing tobacco without the tobacco. Until now, the company was known for its "snus," the Swedish name for snuff – or moist tobacco placed in the mouth.

The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration released more potential bad news for vaping Wednesday with reports of 35 seizures, most of them in young users.

Snus is popular in Sweden but banned in Europe because of safety concerns. It's still safer than lighting up with tobacco. Swedish Match's General brand is the first and so far only snus product to be approved under the Food and Drug Administration's Pre-market Tobacco Application process, which allows companies to sell products that are less harmful than smoking.

It is awaiting possible approval under another FDA process governing labeling of new tobacco products that have an overall benefit to health.

The introduction of tobacco-free snuff is especially notable because it offers people who want to quit smoking another option that doesn't require standing in the cold outside office buildings. That's a practice that even vapers often have to do now.

There's also the risk of scary side effects of the now-generic prescription medication known as Chantix.

States and companies are increasingly relegating vapers to the outdoors.

"They treat vaping exactly the same as cigarettes here," says Diana Franklin of Oregon City, Oregon, who is about to quit vaping.

The potential market for smoking cessation products is "immense," says Boston University public health professor Michael Siegel, an epidemiologist: About 97% of the 38 million people who smoke say they want to quit.

Swedish Match isn't allowed to market Zyn as a quit-smoking product, but University of Louisville professor Brad Rodu calls its introduction "fantastic."

"It's a great opportunity for smokers who need a palate of products available to give them every opportunity to quit," says Rodu, whose research is supported by unrestricted grants to the university by tobacco companies. "As an oral pathologist, I want to help as many smokers as I can to step away from the fire and don’t care if they use nicotine for the rest of their lives."

Vaping was far more effective in getting people to quit smoking among over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapies, a randomized trial including nearly 900 people in the February issue of the New England Journal of Medicine showed.

After one year, the tobacco-free rate for the vaping group was 18%, while it was just under 10% in the group that used therapies including patches, gums and lozenges.

Vaping also doesn't come with the mental health side effects of prescription drug Chantix or generic varenicline for tobacco cessation.

Clinical trials have shown far higher effectiveness rates for prescription and over-the-counter tobacco cessation products because companies create "the best possible environment" for use, Rodu says.

His 2017 analysis of smokers who tried to quit in 2013 and 2014 found vaping was 43% more effective in getting people to stop than going cold turkey and far higher than any other product – including prescription drugs.

The report was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. "Other tobacco products" were almost as effective, but there were so few people using snuff, chewing tobacco and other types of tobacco that the success rate was not statistically significant, Rodu says.