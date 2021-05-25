Vapor: Perfecting The 1965 Ford Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In 1964 Ford undoubtedly knew they were on to something big with the Mustang but it is clear that they had underestimated just how impactful the new model would be.

1965 marked the first full year of production and Ford could hardly keep up with demand. The automaker had tapped into a segment in the market that was able to captivate nearly every type of consumer. From the performance enthusiast to the consumer that bought purely based on style, the Mustang offered it all. Straight and sharp body lines in a car not much bigger than the average roadster and a powerful V8 under the hood proved to be a winning combination for Ford that year, though the original design would go on to inspire so much more.

Many custom car builders have tried their hand at perfecting the Mustang since 1965. Usually, custom versions of the pony car come out dated or overdone. This is due, in part, to the Mustang's original design being extremely well finished to begin with which leads people to go overboard when what they should do is tone it down just a little, after all a great design does not need a lot of add-ons. A prime example of this is this Roadster Shop built 1965 Mustang labeled Vapor.

Vapor started as a shell of a 1965 Mustang. Its chassis was upgraded to be equipped to handle a modern amount of power and an Edelbrock 750-horsepower supercharged Coyote crate engine was custom fitted under the hood. This was done in such a way that the engine looks to be one with the bay that it sits in. Exterior styling was tastefully handled by bringing the bumpers and louvers more into the design and adding well pronounced yet integrated fender flares into the mix. All of the already crisp body lines were made even more crisp in the process. Inside is neither more modern nor classic Ford, yet better described as a whole new creation with all the features you could want in a freshly built grand tourer.



This fantastic custom built 1965 Mustang is now up for sale. If you are interested in acquiring this one of a kind Mustang, click here.

