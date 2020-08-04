    Advertisement

    Vapotherm: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    EXETER, N.H. (AP) _ Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

    The Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

    The medical technology company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Vapotherm said it expects revenue in the range of $24 million to $28 million.

    Vapotherm shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.36, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAPO

