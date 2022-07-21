Vargo called escape plan '2.0'

Jul. 21—WILKES-BARRE — Escaped Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate Robert Maverick Vargo intended to flee making phone calls to his girlfriend, Amanda Saxer, calling his plan "2.0," according to court records.

County detectives Charles Casey and Charles Jensen learned after Vargo, 25, took off from an inmate work detail outside the prison's walls and fences, he called Saxer at the same phone number he used just days before he escaped, court records say.

Acting U.S. Marshal William Pugh in a news release Thursday stated Vargo and Saxer were captured in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, S.C., at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Vargo and Saxer, 28, of Catawissa, are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C., pending extradition to Luzerne County.

Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich stated Vargo ran away from a work crew while performing a cleanup detail at the prison's main facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. The detail was part of a work release program Vargo had been participating in, for which he was approved to participate by a court order.

Vargo fled the work detail and removed his prison-issued uniform and pants when he fled.

Detectives quickly learned Vargo's escape was not a random choice but planned.

Vargo called a registered phone number to Saxer while an inmate at the minimum offender's building Saturday referencing his intent to escape referring his plan as "2.0," court records say.

After Vargo escaped, another person not named in court records say they allowed Vargo to use their phone as Vargo dialed the same registered phone number to Saxer. Shortly after Vargo made the phone call using someone's phone, he was picked up.

Detectives in court records say Vargo, during the Saturday phone call with Saxer, provided her with another phone number to attempt to obtain money.

Surveillance footage in the direction of Vargo's flight was obtained by detectives.

Detectives on Tuesday received information that Vargo, Saxer and another woman may have traveled out of Pennsylvania and perhaps became stranded.

Without providing details, Pugh announced the apprehension of Vargo and Saxer in South Carolina.

An arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre charging Saxer with hindering apprehension, while Vargo is facing an escape charge.

"I commend the efforts of local law enforcement and our fugitive task force here and in South Carolina. It is my hope that the communities of Northeast Pennsylvania find some measure of comfort knowing that Mr. Vargo is back in custody," Pugh stated in the news release.

"Their flight nearly 700 miles from facing their charges shows both their determination to avoid his charges and law enforcement's determination to ensure accused criminals face the justice system," District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce stated. "Now that they forced our taxpayers to fund their return to our jurisdiction, our office will be calling on the court to hold them without bail until their fate is decided by a jury. Clearly, they cannot be trusted to appear to answer for their charges."

Mug shots released from the Horry County, S.C., sheriff's office shows Saxer with blonde hair, which differs from the picture attached to the arrest warrant charging her with hindering apprehension.