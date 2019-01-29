Variable Annuities for Retirement Savers Go Back to Basics

Even with today's simplified variable annuities, you need a good grasp of the pros and cons before putting part of your nest egg into one.

After years of making variable annuities more complex and expensive, some insurers are offering products that have fewer bells and whistles, are easier to understand and have lower fees.





Variable annuities were originally introduced decades ago as a tax-deferred way to save for retirement in mutual-fund-like accounts. But as more people gained access to 401(k)s, IRAs and other tax-deferred investments, insurers started to focus on providing income guarantees rather than just tax deferral--which became particularly popular after the 2007-09 market downturn. These income guarantees became expensive and complicated, however, and a lot of people didn't know exactly what they were paying for.

A few companies have gone back to basics and are offering low-cost annuities specifically for tax deferral. But there are pros and cons to this type of investment.

Variable Annuities for Tax Deferral

A basic variable annuity lets you invest in mutual funds with a tax-deferred wrapper. The fees, investment options and other rules can vary a lot by insurer. The average annuity open to new investors has fees of 1.23% per year, in addition to annual fund fees, according to Morningstar. Fidelity's variable annuity has a 0.25% annuity charge plus fund fees, with 55 fund choices from a variety of providers. Vanguard's variable annuity has 19 investment options and annuity fees of 0.27%, plus average fund expenses of 0.23%.

The average age of Fidelity's variable annuity customer is 60. With the kids off in college, empty-nesters can accelerate their retirement saving with no limits on contributions, says Tim Gannon, vice president of product management for Fidelity Investments Life Insurance Company. There are no required minimum distributions from variable annuities. Having investments in the tax-deferred wrapper can also help you control your annual income, which determines if you're subject to Medicare premium surcharges.

It's usually best to first max out all other tax-deferred savings options, such as 401(k)s, IRAs and health savings accounts, before investing in a variable annuity. But even then, the annuity isn't necessarily the best choice. When you withdraw money from the annuity, it is taxed at ordinary income tax rates, rather than the lower capital-gains rates for investments held longer than a year in taxable brokerage accounts. "You have to look at your tax situation, your investment profile and how you like to invest," says Gannon. You can be tax-efficient in a taxable account with mutual funds. But if you are a more active trader generating significant capital gains, "those are the clients that can benefit from the variable annuity," he says.

Consider how long you'd need to hold various investments in the annuity for the benefits of tax deferral to beat the lower fees and capital-gains tax rate of a taxable account. If you buy and hold a fund that invests in Standard & Poor's 500-stock index, the holding period would need to be much longer than for a fixed-income fund that produces taxable income each year. "Wrap your tax-inefficient assets within the tax-deferred annuity, and take your tax-efficient assets and leave them outside of the tax-deferred structure," says Craig Hawley, head of Nationwide Advisory Solutions, whose Monument Advisor variable annuity charges a flat fee of $20 per month.

The Monument Advisor flat-fee annuity is available through financial advisers, and it has 350 fund choices and no surrender charges. In addition to the $20 per month, clients usually pay the financial advisers a fee to manage the money in the annuity--typically 1% of the assets under management.

Variable Annuities With Guarantees

In recent years, insurers focused mostly on variable annuities' income guarantees rather than tax deferral. Many people invested money from accounts that were already tax-deferred, such as IRAs, in variable annuities in order to guarantee a minimum level of income in retirement. These variable annuities are designed primarily for people who are 5 to 10 years away from retirement and who want to continue to invest in the stock market but are worried about what will happen if there's a downturn right at the time they plan to retire.