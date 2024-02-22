Variances approved for Dallas Twp. Wawa

Feb. 21—DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas Township Zoning Board on Monday approved the variances needed for the construction of a Wawa at the corner of Upper Demunds Road and Route 309.

The plan now proceeds to the township's Planning Commission.

"New businesses in the township are a plus for our residents and also our tax base," said Bill Grant, township supervisor. "It's possible that Wawa could be up and running by the first quarter of 2025, possibly earlier.

Russell Coolbaugh, township zoning and code enforcement officer, said the Planning Commission will review the plans to assure that everything is in compliance with township zoning codes. The meeting is scheduled for March 12.

At Monday night's zoning board meeting, Justin A. Geonnotti, of Dynamic Engineering, presented the plan on behalf of Dallas Development Partners. Geonnotti serves as a Principal/Regional Manager of Pennsylvania with Dynamic Engineering.

The zoning board voted 3-0 to approve the variances requested, moving the project further.

Dallas Development Partners, LLC, 201 S. Maple Street Suite 100, Ambler, is the developer. Dallas Development Partners is an arm of Summit Realty Advisors, LLC, of Ambler, Montgomery County.

The board approved the following:

—To permit a cumulative earth disturbance in excess of 80,000 square feet, in area for a non-residential use.

—To permit construction of a building and impervious surfaces in excess of 25,000 square feet, in area for a non-residential use.

—To permit a non-residential driveway in excess of 30 feet in width.

—To permit less than 5% of an off-street parking and loading area to be landscaped.

—To permit business signs 20 feet in height.

—To permit on-site directional signs 6.25 square feet in area.

—To permit a total of seven (7) signs excluding on-site directional and/or information signs.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT spokesperson, said the Highway Occupancy Permit application for the project is still in the early stages.

"There are no outstanding issues at this point," Ruddy said. "The applicant just needs to follow the normal permitting process for approval to access the state highway."

With the Dallas Township project moving forward, it appears that Wawa will soon have a significant footprint in Luzerne County.

Last week, another proposed Wawa site was announced in Plains Township, near Mohegan Pennsylvania. According to Karen Rubasky, the township's zoning secretary, a new Wawa will be built near the intersection of East Main Street and Route 315 — across the street from a similar type chain, Sheetz.

Rubasky said the plans were submitted at the last meeting of the township's planning commission, where five zoning waivers were approved.

One of the unresolved issues is approval of a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT.

PennDOT's Ruddy said the scoping application for the Wawa in Plains Township has been approved by PennDOT.

"The department is awaiting the Traffic Impact Study and Highway Occupancy Permit plans for review/approval," Ruddy said.

Rubasky said the applicant for the project is Plains Development Partners, which also is an arm of Summit Realty Advisors, LLC.

That same company is also seeking to build a Wawa on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township, on Route 309 in Dallas Township near Tractor Supply, and on Market Street in Kingston.

Rubasky said a Wells Fargo bank branch sits at the corner of East Main Street and Route 315. She said the plan is to build a Wawa that would wrap around the bank building and have access on both roadways.

The Plains Township Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at 50 Second St., No. 2 Fire Hall.

There are two other proposed Wawa locations: Wilkes-Barre Township in the Union Plaza along Route 309, and on Market Street in Kingston.

Plans have formally been submitted for a new Wawa to be built along Route 309 in the Blackman Plaza, now known as the Union Center.

Site work has begun for the Wawa as the project moves forward.

Locally there are Wawa stores in Carbon and Monroe Counties — and reportedly ones are planned for Scranton. A small, older format Wilkes-Barre store closed many years ago.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.