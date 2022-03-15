Variety of drugs, including fentanyl, found after Florida Keys traffic stop, cops say

A man and woman from Jacksonville were arrested on several felony charges after Monroe County deputies say they found multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in their car in a traffic stop in the Florida Keys.

The pair, Jeremiah Persyns, 38, and Ashley Caroline Young, 35, are being charged with trafficking in opium, cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of pills without a prescription. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were both in county jail on Stock Island with no bond information immediately available.

Deputy Juan Carlos Marino pulled them over around 7:40 p.m. Monday near 12th Street in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. He said he stopped them because the Chevy SUV Persyns was driving had illegal tint on the windows, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Persyns first told Marino that he didn’t have his driver’s license, before providing a fake name, Linhardt said.

While speaking with Persyns, Marino said he noticed a pipe on the floorboard of the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the car and found:

9.9 grams of fentanyl

6.6 grams of cocaine

2 grams of methamphetamine

1.8 grams of marijuana

Oxycodone and Xanax pills

Multiple syringes and pipes

Deputies also found four counterfeit $100 bills, which Young said were intended for buying more drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Osceola County court records, Persyns is wanted on a warrant a judge issued Jan. 20 for violating his probation stemming from a 2012 drug trafficking charge, a case in which he was arrested along with 32 other people, including Young.

