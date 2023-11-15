Various Demonstrators Fill San Francisco Streets as Biden Meets Jinping at APEC Summit

Various demonstrators took to the streets of San Francisco on Wednesday, November 15, as US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

Footage filmed by Darren Stallcup shows people waving US and China flags, as well as people holding “No to APEC” signs, near the Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, other anti-APEC protesters and pro-Palestinian groups blocked traffic in the city and prevented attendees from entering the conference, local media reported.

The summit, which is a meeting between senior leaders from the West and Asia-Pacific regions, is scheduled to end on Friday. Credit: Darren Stallcup/World Peace Movement via Storyful