Various rallies, protests accompany Munich Security Conference

Demonstrators take part in a protest rally under the slogan "Support Ukraine" in the city center on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC). Peter Kneffel/dpa

Thousands of people gathered for various peace rallies and demonstrations around the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, demanding that the gathered world leaders bring an end to several conflicts around the world.

In the afternoon, for example, supporters of Ukraine rallied to call for an end to Russia's bloody invasion and occupation of parts of the country at Munich's Odeonplatz square, joined by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A separate rally by right-wing pro-Russian activists also gathered in Munich.

Other demonstrations denounced human rights violations in Bangladesh and Ethiopia. A march attended by more than 1,000 people criticized the Munich Security Conference itself.

In the morning, demonstrators gathered in the centre of Munich to speak out against the hardline fundamentalist Islamic regime in Iran.

Large contingents of police were present at some of the rallies, although no violent incidents were reported.

Demonstrators take part in a protest rally under the slogan "Support Ukraine" in the city center on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC). Peter Kneffel/dpa

Demonstrators take part in a protest under the slogan "Against the NATO war conference" in Munich city center on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference. Peter Kneffel/dpa