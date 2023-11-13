Varsity Maine Football Honor Roll, Nov. 12

Nov. 13—Dominic Buxton rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Wells beat Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to advance to the Class D state championship game. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Jonah Barstow, Kennebunk: Barstow rushed for three touchdowns and kicked a 31-yard field goal as the Rams defeated Massabesic, 36-17, in the Class B South championship game.

Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy: The senior quarterback rushed for 189 yards on 17 carries in the Trojans' 21-13 victory over Bonny Eagle in the Class A South title game. Benoit ran for touchdowns of 61 and 63 yards and caught a short pass for another score.

Dominic Buxton, Wells: Buxton rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' 35-6 win over Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale in the Class D South championship game. Teammate Eli Potter ran for 121 yards.

Noah Carpenter, Leavitt: The senior intercepted a pass in the waning moments of the game to secure Leavitt's 36-32 victory over Fryeburg Academy and a berth in the Class C state championship game. Before that, Carpenter had a role in all of Leavitt's points — throwing two touchdown passes, rushing for three TDs, kicking four PATs and throwing a pass on a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Colton Carter, Lawrence: Carter ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in Lawrence's 27-7 win over Cony in the Class B North championship game. The Bulldogs rushed for 480 yards, including 170 yards on 14 carries from Gaige Martin and 86 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries from Gavin Wilson.

Cordell Jones, Portland: The sophomore raced 76 yards for the winning score with 17.4 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 29-22 win over defending state champion Oxford Hills in the Class A North title game. Jones rushed for 186 yards on 18 carries, most coming from direct snaps in the Wildcat formation, and scored two other TDs.

Hunter Tardiff, Oxford Hills: Tardiff scored an early 14-yard touchdown and then returned an interception 60 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied from 15 points down to tie the game before falling to Portland in the final minute of the Class A North championship game.

Logan Walton, Fryeburg Academy: Walton caught 14 passes from quarterback Cohen Carter for 271 yards — four of them touchdown receptions of 69, 40, 9 and 62 yards — as the Raiders nearly upset Leavitt in the Class C South championship game.

