Varsity Performing Arts Announces "Together As One" Performance Opportunity for Bands and Spirit Programs Across the Nation

Free program designed to help schools elevate the student experience in the fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Performing Arts a division of Varsity Spirit—the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions—today announced "Together As One – One Nation," a fully arranged, designed and choreographed marching band performance, available free of charge to any school or band director.

The mission of "Together As One" is to help schools elevate the student experience and unite communities through music and performing arts. Released in partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and in coordination with United Sound, this program provides an opportunity for a collaborative performance between music programs, cheer and dance teams.

Designed in part as a response to the extraordinary circumstances that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, "Together As One " is the result of three months of collaboration between some of the nation's top marching arts designers, music education organizations, and spirit leaders.

"As our country recovers, young people will need school spirit now more than ever before," says Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "'Together As One is designed to help bring school spirit back into America's schools in a powerful way, with the collaboration of the cheerleaders, dance team, band programs, and any group in the school that wants to be included. Our hope is that this will help ignite a strong sense of school spirit and community in the fall when our schools need it most."

"Together As One" is a collaboration of some of the nation's top cheer and dance choreographers, world-renowned marching arts creative teams and national partner organizations, including:

Partners

National Federation for High Schools (NFHS)

United Sound

Coordinators

College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA)

Drum Corps International (DCI)



Creative Team

Design Coordinator: David Starnes

Wind Arrangers: Robert W. Smith, Jay Bocook, Michael Klesch, Richard Saucedo

Percussion Arrangers: Thom Hannum, Ralph Hardimon, Mike McIntosh, and Paul Rennick

String Arranger: Mark Wood

United Sound Arrangers: Julie Duty, Emily Whitaker

Audio Engineer: Josh McInnish (Josh McInnish Music)

Choreographers: Michael Rosales, Ben Contreras, Kaysey Thompson, Daniel Riley, Rick Subel, Hank Light, Stacy Paydo

Staging Designer: Michael Gaines

Engraver: Kenneth Beck (5 Point Productions)

"The significance and impact of the 'Together as One' performance initiative is a visible symbol of our nation's ability to unify and persevere through unprecedented times," says David Starnes, Design Coordinator. "The gift of music occurs when a performer's heart, mind, and soul is offered to another human being as a means of inspiration and communication. Not only will this be seen with performers and audiences who experience 'Together As One,' but that sentiment also echoes within our world-class, creative design team, who gave freely of their time and talents, seeing this opportunity as necessary and crucial to the future of music and arts education."

"Music and arts education in our schools is one of the unique and key differences in the American educational system and experience. Through music and arts, our students experience and learn to be creative, collaborative and connective as they begin their journeys to make our world a better place," added Robert W. Smith, Music Coordinator and Editor. "'Together As One focuses on our next generation of leaders, artists, thinkers and doers as they speak with one collective voice for all of America and our world to hear."