Varta AG Recorded A 9.0% Miss On Revenue: Analysts Are Revisiting Their Models

It's been a sad week for Varta AG (ETR:VAR1), who've watched their investment drop 11% to €30.15 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at €194m, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at €3.12 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Varta after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Varta's eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be €882.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -€0.11 per share in 2023. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €897.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.96 in 2023. So despite reconfirming their revenue estimates, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a definite drop in sentiment following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 11% to €29.69per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Varta analyst has a price target of €50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €17.50. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.2% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 31% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Varta's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Varta to become unprofitable next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Varta's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

