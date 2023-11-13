Varus & Eva co-owner to create a $1 billion logistics hub across four Ukrainian oblasts

The one billion dollar project will see warehouses in four oblasts – Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa

Corporation Tervin finalized a memorandum with Ukraine Invest to support an investment initiative worth over $500 million with potential expansion to reach $1 billion, Ruslan Shostak, co-owner of the EVA and Varus networks, announced on Facebook on Nov. 10.

“We developed this investment initiative based on our own needs and market demands,” he wrote.

“Experts indicate a shortage of 500,000 square meters of warehouse space in the Kyiv Oblast and another 500,000 square meters nationwide. Since the beginning of the war, the situation has deteriorated significantly, especially when the enemy [Russia] destroyed warehouses to create a food crisis in Ukraine. However, economic growth and the prospects for European integration necessitate an advanced logistics system in Ukraine.”

The company has started the construction of a logistics hub, comprising four complexes spread across four Ukrainian oblasts — Odesa, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv. Construction of the first stage in the Odesa Oblast has already begun.

Ukraine Invest's assistance involves comprehensive support for investors throughout the project's preparation and implementation phases. This encompasses guidance on navigating investment processes in Ukraine, consultation on pertinent issues, facilitating essential documentation, and organizing meetings with relevant officials.

