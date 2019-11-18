The Varvaressos European Spinning Mills (ATH:VARNH) Share Price Is Down 73% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Varvaressos S.A. European Spinning Mills (ATH:VARNH) share price dropped 73% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

Varvaressos European Spinning Mills isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Varvaressos European Spinning Mills saw its revenue shrink by 2.4% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 23% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ATSE:VARNH Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Varvaressos European Spinning Mills's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Varvaressos European Spinning Mills hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -64% exceeds its share price return of -73%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Varvaressos European Spinning Mills shareholders are up 32% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 19% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You could get a better understanding of Varvaressos European Spinning Mills's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

