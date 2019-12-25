Vase or missiles? US awaits Christmas 'gift' from North Korea's Kim

Christmas has come and gone in North Korea with no apparent "gift" thus far bestowed on the United States by the secluded, secretive nation.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un, impatient with the progress of Korean Peninsula denuclearization talks between the two nations, had promised an unspecified Christmas gift for the U.S. if no deal was struck. Pyongyang's time zone is 14 hours ahead of Washington.

The veiled threat came after months of sometimes diplomacy, sometimes bluster and little progress between the two nations. President Donald Trump met with Kim at the Hanoi Summit in late February, which led to working-level talks in Stockholm in October. Trump has consistently framed the negotiations in positive terms, but no concrete agreements have been reached.

'Christmas gift' raises concerns

Earlier this month, the North Korean foreign ministry issued a statement reiterating Kim's year-end deadline for an agreement. The statement described dialogue touted by the U.S. as "a foolish trick" aimed at delaying any action by North Korea until after the November election. "What is left to be done now is the U.S. option, and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get," the statement said.

Trump shrugs off threat

Trump downplayed Kim's comment, facetiously suggesting that Kim could be planning to give him “a nice present“ rather than a missile launch. “Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know.”

Sticking points are extensive

The U.S. has been unwilling to sharply curtail the crippling economic sanctions that have weighed down the already battered North Korean economy unless Pyongyang completely swears off its nuclear arsenal. Kim has balked, demanding an end to those sanctions before signing off on any disarmament.

North Korean gift options

If not a vase, then what? North Korea already has conducted more than a dozen short-range missile and rocket tests since May. Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst on Korea issues, says she expects Kim to announce on Jan. 1 that he's giving up on diplomacy and will end a two-year, self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has warned that Pyongyang could be planning the launch of space vehicles using long-range ballistic-missile technology.

UN emphasizes diplomacy

In New York, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric commented on behalf of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the increasing tensions. “Our message is to the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to work for peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and to resume working‑level talks with the United States. Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete denuclearization and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” Dujarric said.

China calls for 'concrete steps'

China, entangled with the U.S. in tense trade negotiations, called for the U.S. to take "concrete steps asap" toward a deal with North Korea. "We encourage (North Korea) and US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Twitter.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen and David Jackson

7. On Korea peninsula nuclear issue, China calls on US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage DPRK & US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/KSEeXcNcbC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) December 24, 2019

