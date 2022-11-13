Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vasta Platform, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0045 = R$30m ÷ (R$7.3b - R$633m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Vasta Platform has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.3%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Vasta Platform's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vasta Platform here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Vasta Platform's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.0% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Vasta Platform. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 45% to shareholders over the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Vasta Platform could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

