Our Take On Vastned Retail N.V.'s (AMS:VASTN) CEO Salary

Taco Tammo de Groot has been the CEO of Vastned Retail N.V. (AMS:VASTN) since 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Taco Tammo de Groot's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Vastned Retail N.V. has a market cap of €499m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €912k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €471k. We examined companies with market caps from €180m to €722m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €815k.

So Taco Tammo de Groot receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Vastned Retail, below.

Is Vastned Retail N.V. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Vastned Retail N.V. has shrunk earnings per share by 14% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 12% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vastned Retail N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Vastned Retail N.V. has generated a total shareholder return of 1.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Taco Tammo de Groot is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing earnings per share, and nor have the total returns inspired us. We wouldn't say the CEO pay is too high, but it's probably fair to say that many shareholders would like to see improved performance, before any pay rise occurs. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Vastned Retail (free visualization of insider trades).

