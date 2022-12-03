Is VAT Group AG's (VTX:VACN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

VAT Group (VTX:VACN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to VAT Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VAT Group is:

43% = CHF268m ÷ CHF625m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.43 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

VAT Group's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that VAT Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, VAT Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 17% over the last five years.

We then compared VAT Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is VAT Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is VAT Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (or a retention ratio of -0.3%) for VAT Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, VAT Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 76% over the next three years. However, VAT Group's future ROE is expected to decline to 30% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that VAT Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

