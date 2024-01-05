VAT raid on private schools will not cause pupil exodus, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir insisted that Labour were not 'anti-private school in the slightest' - Ian West/PA Wire

Labour’s proposed VAT raid on private schools would not lead to an exodus of pupils, Sir Keir Starmer has insisted.

A flagship policy of the Labour Party is the imposition of 20 per cent VAT on independent school fees and the removal of business rate relief private schools currently receive.

Labour has claimed that this would raise £1.7 billion to fund improvements in state education, including the hiring of more teachers.

Critics of the proposed policy have said that parents could be priced out of the private sector, should schools decide to pass on the charge via higher fees.

But Sir Keir has said that it was “unlikely” that independent schools would see an exodus of pupils should the tax raid go ahead.

On Friday, he told LBC Radio: “I have looked at this question of will it lead to children leaving private schools and going to state schools and the answer to that on all the evidence that I’ve seen, is no, that it won’t.”

Sir Keir insisted that Labour was not “anti-private school in the slightest”, adding that he understood “why parents work hard to send their children to private schools”.

“It’s just at the moment we do not have expert teachers in our state secondary schools in critical subjects like maths etcetera. We need 6000 or so recruited, and I have to answer the question, ‘how do we pay for that?’”

Reacting to Sir Keir’s comments, Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, said: “Most parents who choose independent schools for their child are dual-income households who sacrifice in order to make this choice. They simply would not be able to afford the extra expense caused by a legal requirement to charge VAT on fees.

“The real-world impact of a tax on education remains unknown: even the most optimistic reports estimate tens of thousands of children will move into the state sector, causing disruption for families and squeezing school places in a number of local areas.

She added: “Instead of this, we want to work with Labour to improve education for all children, whichever school they attend.”

Sir Keir added that as the VAT would need to be paid by the schools, “they don’t have to pass this onto the parents, they can do this in other ways.”

In July, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimated the planned tax raid would push up to 40,000 children out of private schools and into the state system, costing the taxpayer up to £300 million per year.

One headteacher in Berkshire claimed that the school could lose a third of parents as a result of the imposition of VAT on fees.

Over 550,000 children attend private schools in the UK, according to data from the Independent Schools Council’s 2023 census.

The Labour leader admitted on LBC that he could not remember the exact figure of pupils in the UK who currently attend private school when repeatedly questioned during the phone-in, but insisted that he had “seen the figure”.