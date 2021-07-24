Vatican closes 2020 with shortfall, but better than forecast

Pope Francis blesses the crowd as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican closed out 2020 with a deficit of 66.3 million euros ($78 million), which was better than projected and even lower than pre-pandemic 2019, according to figures released Saturday.

The Vatican’s economy minister, the Rev. Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, credited lower spending and a milder-than-expected drop in revenues for the results.

The shortfall was narrower than the range forecast by the Vatican, which was between 68 million euros and 146 million euros. It was also lower than the 79.2-million-euro deficit recorded in 2019.

Guerrero said the Vatican cut expenses in the face of the pandemic, focusing on essentials like salaries, aid to churches in difficulty and the poor. To save money, the Vatican reduced travel and events spending by three-quarters, postponed maintenance and cut back on consultancy services, while Vatican diplomats tightened their belts. Taxes remained a constant 18.8 million euros.

Revenues came in just 5% lower than the pre-pandemic projection of 269 million euros.

“We are waiting to see if this trend continues in 2021,’’ Guerrero told Vatican media.

Donations rose slightly to 56.2 million euros ($66 million). Even so, Guerrero noted that the Peter’s Pence donations, offered during an annual collections at Mass, fell 18% in 2020. They are billed as a concrete way to help the pope in his works of charity but are also used to run the Holy See bureaucracy. Many churches conducted virtual Masses in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday. Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. Some 258,929 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 237,635, the health ministry said.

  • Former tenant charged in 'brutal murder' of missing 72-year-old Virginia woman Emily Lu

    Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a body.

  • Thousands march and dance for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade

    The parade started with a call from Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s senator for culture, to make the city a “queer-freedom zone” in response to deteriorating safety for gays and lesbians in Hungary and neighboring Poland. “LGBT-free zones” have been declared in parts of Poland, while Hungary recently passed a law banning the depiction of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors that has been denounced as discriminatory by human rights groups. Lederer said the situation in the two EU members “sends shivers down my back.”

  • After vandalism, NYC George Floyd statue cleaned, will move

    A statue of George Floyd that was defaced in Brooklyn has been cleaned and is headed for Manhattan's Union Square. The artwork was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue. Five days later on June 24, it was vandalized with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group.

  • GOP Lawmaker Tries To Shame Democrats On Vaccinations. Except They’re All Vaccinated.

    Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.

  • House Freedom Caucus asks McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker

    The request is a sign of increasing levels of GOP anger toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • UNESCO angers greens on Great Barrier Reef

    Australian scientists and environmental advocates say they are disappointed by the, quote, "terrible" decision to not add the Great Barrier Reef to a list of World Heritage Sites that are in danger.A committee at UNESCO, the U.N.'s educational, scientific and cultural body, recommended classifying the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' last month.But that drew an angry response - and intensive lobbying - from Australia.A U.N. panel agreed on Friday (July 23) to defer the vote until 2022.Environmental groups and scientists criticized the decision on Saturday as driven by politics, not science.This was David Ritter, Greenpeace head for Australia Pacific: "The Australian government's own scientists say that the reef's condition is very poor and the reef is continuing to deteriorate. It is difficult to imagine how much more in danger the reef could be, so very clearly it is vested interest, agendas, that have triumphed here. Not science. Not common sense. And not the best interests of the Great Barrier Reef."Australia's reliance on coal-fired power makes it one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita, but its conservative government has steadfastly backed fossil fuel industries, saying tougher action on emissions would cost jobs.

  • Liz Cheney Is Saving Pelosi, the GOP, and Maybe America From Themselves

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQueen Liz Cheney continued to cement her image as the Iron Lady of the Republican Party this week, with a bold endorsement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to veto two Trump allies—Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks—from the Jan. 6 select committee.Pelosi objected to these picks by Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy because, as Cheney explained, Jordan “may well be a material witness to events that led to that day–that led to January 6th,” and Banks

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack posts $250m bail on charge of illegally boosting UAE

    Head of Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee must answer charge of acting as unregistered foreign agent in New York court on Monday Tom Barrack is also charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump who chaired the former president’s inaugural committee, posted $250m bail with a $5m cash security and was released from custody in California on Friday. Barrack was arrested for conspiring to illegally exert influence over

  • China's Xi visits Tibet amid rising controls over religion

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development and modernized infrastructure. State media reported Friday that Xi visited sites in the capital, Lhasa, including the Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the base of the Potala Palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional spiritual and temporal leaders. China has in recent years stepped up controls over Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in the Chinese rather than Tibetan language.

  • Anti-corruption prosecutor praised by US flees Guatemala

    Anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Consuelo Porras, Guatemala’s attorney general, had accused the former head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity of “abuses” without specifying what they were. Sandoval said he was fired because of his investigations into top officials in the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei.

  • Jeff Bezos is perfectly happy to have gushing journalists slobbering over his space flight

    What is Amazon going to do over its immense carbon emissions? When will it raise wages? Jeff Bezos is happy to never get asked those questions.

  • Christian Slater Has Seen Chris Evans' Viral Tweet About Him, And He Has No Idea What To Think About It

    It's not every day that an Avenger tweets about you.View Entire Post ›

  • Alex Jones’ Last Ditch Defense in Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Depose Hillary Clinton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could finally face legal consequences over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a false flag, with multiple civil cases filed by relatives of the victims set for trial in the spring of 2022.But the bombastic radio host has one last-ditch strategy before one of those lawsuits reaches a Connecticut courtroom next May: deposing former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential can

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • SEALs have a new target: Congress

    Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs.

  • Jim Jordan requests case file after watchdog finds ex-senior FBI official misconduct in lead-up to 2016 election

    A top House Republican seeks more information about a former senior FBI official who made unauthorized contact and accepted unapproved gifts from members of the media in the run-up to the 2016 election.

  • Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

    Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware. Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour."

  • Addison Rae Ignored Questions About Being A Trump Supporter, So I Looked Through Her Twitter Likes

    Do with this info what you will.View Entire Post ›

  • Florida and Texas threaten Ben & Jerry's with anti-BDS laws over West Bank pullout

    Public officials in at least two Republican-led states vocalized support for Israel in its dispute with Ben & Jerry’s, threatening to invoke state laws to punish companies that advocate or act to boycott, divest, or sanction the key U.S. ally.