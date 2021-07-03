Vatican indicts 10, including Cardinal, on extortion and abuse charges

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a Cardinal, on charges including abuse of office, fraud, extortion and embezzlement in connection to a London real estate scandal, AP reports.

Driving the news: The indictments followed a two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State manages its funds, which come from donations that investigators said were allegedly "used for purposes other than the charitable purposes for which they were intended," per the Vatican News.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Investigators said the Secretariat of State borrowed $200 million to invest in a property in London, but the "high-risk investment brought a serious loss to the Holy See," the Vatican News writes.

The state of play: Those indicted include Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the former chief of staff in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State who was fired by Pope Francis as a result of the investigation, the New York Times notes. Becciu's lawyers released a statement that said the accusations were an "absolute falsity" and maintained he was a "victim of an organized plot hatched" against him.

  • Becciu became involved in the investigation because he was allegedly behind the proposal to invest in the London property, per AP. Vatican prosecutors also say he tried to interfere with the investigation.

  • Others indicted include two former officials from the Vatican's intelligence unit, more officials from the Secretariat of State office and Italian businessmen who handled the London investment, according to the New York Times.

What's next: The first hearing for the case will be on July 27.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.

  • Crafting midterm message, Republicans seize on crime spikes

    GOP operatives see police funding fights as a centerpiece of their campaign to take the House and the Senate in next year's midterm elections.

  • Ransomware attack before holiday leaves companies scrambling

    Businesses scrambled Saturday to contain a ransomware attack that has paralyzed their computer networks, a situation complicated in the U.S. by offices lightly staffed at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Swedish State Railways and a major local pharmacy chain were also affected. Cybersecurity experts say the REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, appears to be behind the attack that targeted a software supplier called Kaseya, using its network-management package as a conduit to spread the ransomware through cloud-service providers.

  • Australian officials report biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

    Australia's New South Wales state recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday. Sydney, the New South Wales state capital and home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, has been hit hardest in a flurry of outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant around the country over the past two weeks. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian reported 35 new cases, 29 of which were linked to previous cases.

  • Don’t Want to Deal With Neighbors? These New LA Residences Have Private Entrances and Elevators for Every Condo

    Plus a gorgeous terrace.

  • A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is acting swiftly to launch a new investigation of the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, choosing a diverse slate of eight lawmakers — one from the opposing party — to serve on a select committee with subpoena power. Republicans have the chance to recommend five additional members, but it's unclear whether they will do so. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could be called to testify about a conversation with former President Donald Trump as the attack unfolded, has not committed to any appointments.

  • Italy breaks up fake EU COVID pass schemes

    Italian police said on Saturday they had broken up a number of online schemes offering to sell fake European Union digital COVID-19 status certificates or purported coronavirus vaccines. The investigation, coordinated by the cybercrime prosecutor’s office in Milan, showed that thousands of people were ready to pay for false certificates, a police statement said. Prices ranged from 110 to 130 euros ($130-155) for an "all inclusive" package of fake pass and purported vial of vaccine.

  • Cardinal among 10 indicted by Vatican for financial crimes

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A prominent Italian cardinal was among 10 people sent to trial in the Vatican on Saturday charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, formerly a senior official in the Vatican administration, as well as two top officials at the Vatican's Financial Intelligence Unit will go on trial on July 27 over a multi-million euro scandal involving the Vatican's purchase of a building in one of London's smartest districts. The trial will inevitably bring a swirl of media interest to the tiny city-state surrounded by Rome, and appears to underscore Pope Francis' determination to cure the rot in Vatican finances, even if it involves messy public hearings.

  • Biden going to Michigan to pitch his infrastructure package

    President Joe Biden plans to use a visit Saturday to a Michigan cherry farm to talk up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional plans for investing in families and education. Biden will also tour a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County.

  • The best 4th of July deals for your home: Instant Pot, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more

    Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and Lowe's are bringing the fireworks this weekend with stellar sales on air fryers, bedding and grills galore.

  • Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Famine hits 400,000, UN warns

    Millions more are at risk of starvation due to the conflict in Tigray, the organisation says.

  • White House to send out CDC response teams to help states deal with delta variant

    The Biden administration will send out response teams made up mostly of government health experts to help areas of the United States experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

    Cars stopped on road near St Louis to make sure incident was resolved peacefully

  • Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics

    The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on

  • Kate Middleton and Her Son Were Seen Biking in Hyde Park and Stunned an Onlooker

    This rare sighting reveals a LOT about what Kate is like with her kids off-duty. 🚲👀

  • Trista Sutter Says Taking Time for Mental Health Is a 'Necessity' amid Husband Ryan's Lyme Battle

    The former Bachelorette said that she’s working on making self-care more of a priority after a difficult year spent searching for answers about Ryan's health problems

  • Woman shot while taking out her trash in NE Houston, police say

    Police said the woman was taking out her trash Friday afternoon when two masked men approached her.

  • Jill Biden's travels show range of missions and emotions

    After wrapping up a hectic, two-day swing through Dallas, Houston and Phoenix to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, Jill Biden didn’t relax on the four-hour flight back to Washington. Within the span of 36 hours this past week, Biden went from clinking cups of beer with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, at an Astros baseball game in Houston to joining the president in Florida to comfort families whose loved ones were lost or missing after the Surfside condo collapse. Along the way, she continued the juggling act that comes with being the first first lady to continue the career she had outside the White House.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.