Vatican Museums, Uffizi team up to confirm a Raphael is real

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two of the world’s most important art museums, the Vatican Museums and the Uffizi Galleries, joined forces for the first time on Friday to inaugurate a small exhibit of rarely seen works by two Renaissance masters that confirmed a painting long suspected of being by Raphael was indeed his work.

“Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartlomeo. An homage to the Patrons of Rome,” marks the first exhibit for the Vatican Museums in over a year thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns that shuttered galleries precisely at the time that Italy was commemorating the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death with a series of shows.

The nearly life-sized paintings of Saints Peter and Paul are normally kept outside public view in the Papal Audience Apartment of the Apostolic Palace. But they have been restored and are being displayed for the first time alongside their preparatory sketches, usually held in Florence by the Uffizi Galleries, that the Florentine master Fra Bartolemeo made around 1513 after he was commissioned to paint the saints for a Rome church.

Fra Bartolomeo finished the painting of St. Paul, but because of an artistic crisis, never finished St. Peter. The restoration and research done in preparation for the exhibit confirmed that Raphael - long believed to have finished his friend’s commission - indeed completed the work, the Vatican Museums' director, Barbara Jatta, told a press conference Friday alongside her Uffizi counterpart, Eike Schmidt.

“It’s not the moment for big shows ... but a small show allows us to enter more into the works themselves,” Jatta said.

While the Uffizi and Vatican Museums often exchange pieces for special exhibits, Schmidt and Jatta said this was the first time the two institutions had joined up to mount a show and catalogue together, with each museum restoring and offering new research into the pieces being exhibited and drawing on their respective patron groups to fund it.

“This is in a certain sense a novelty and its really beautiful to get out of the pandemic with this,” Schmidt said. Jatta added she foresaw future collaborative projects as well.

The exhibit, in a small gallery of the Vatican Museums' picture gallery, is included in regular museum tickets, which because of COVID regulations must be reserved online in advance, while visitors to the museum must show a health pass to get in the door.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans Thursday to spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition, a move to stem the rise in world hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of several pledges private donors made this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. The pledge from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Washington D.C.-based Wyss Foundation and others is believed to be the largest private pledge to protect biodiversity.

  • Brazil sets 5G mobile auction for Nov 4, says minister

    Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel has scheduled the country's auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum for Nov. 4, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Friday on Twitter. Telecom regulator Anatel had interrupted the analysis of the rules for the auction on Sept. 13 and took the decision in an extraordinary meeting on Friday, the minister said. Last week, Faria said Sao Paulo and other large Brazilian cities will have 5G networks working by the end of the year and all state capitals will have the technology by July 2022.

  • Mexico recovers missing manuscripts from 16th century sold at auction

    Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had recovered valuable manuscripts from the 16th century, including some relating to conquistador Hernan Cortes, months after a group of academics reported them missing from Mexico's national archives. In apparently systematic fashion, 10 documents were stolen over several years from a collection dedicated to Cortes and later put up for sale in international auction houses including Swann, Bonhams and Christie's, the academic investigators said. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that the documents had been recovered by U.S. investigators and the office of the attorney general of New York.

  • Review: In 'Dear Evan Hansen,' a Broadway hit ages poorly

    The journey from stage to screen, so often a perilous one, has been particularly bumpy for “Dear Evan Hansen.” The Broadway show, starring Ben Platt as a lonely, anxiety-racked teenager who turns into a social media sensation after exaggerating his friendship with another, more hostile loner who kills himself, was an overwhelming hit. It won six Tony Awards in 2017, including best new musical and acting honors for Platt's star-making performance.

  • Broadway Revival Of Melvin Van Peebles’ ‘Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death’ Will Go On As Planned, But Now With A Special Dedication

    UPDATED, The 2022 Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ groundbreaking 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death will go on as planned, producers — including the late filmmaker’s son Mario Van Peebles — confirmed today. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery The previously announced revival will now be […]

  • This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Could Fetch a Record-Breaking $30 Million at Auction

    The artist's 'Diego y yo' is heading to auction in New York this November.

  • What to watch for at this weekend’s unusual Tony Awards: Fewer nominees, but more intrigue

    Broadway's 2019-20 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, so one acting category has just one nominee.

  • Banda compares his mother Madonna to da Vinci

    Madonna and son David Banda walk the red carpet for the singer's "Madame X" documentary, with Banda saying that seeing his mother at work is like "watching Leonardo da Vinci paint a painting from scratch." (Sept. 24)

  • Art-World Potentates Drop $8.75 Million on Neutra’s Lovell Health House

    After more than one and a half years on the market with an asking price that was initially closely guarded and later revealed to be $11.5 million, Viennese architect Richard Neutra’s iconic Lovell Health House, in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood, has been sold for $8.75 million. It was revealed in a recent article in The […]

  • ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Grosses $800K In Thursday Previews

    Universal’s feature adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen grossed $800K from previews last night from 2,700 theaters which started showtimes at 7PM. The movie directed by Stephen Chbosky, and starring the Broadway musical’s original actor Ben Platt in the title role, is expected to make around $10M at 3,364 theaters, and is expected to be […]

  • Ben Platt Is Done With ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ After Movie Role – No, Really (Video)

    TIFF 2021: "I've finished a few times, but now it's in the ground," the actor says

  • What are NFTs and why are some worth millions?

    Artwork is being "tokenised" and sold online for millions - but will the bubble burst?

  • Dear Evan Hansen's Rotten Tomatoes score unveiled as scathing first reviews arrive

    'Ben Platt does not ruin the movie.'

  • Warner is making a documentary on DC Comics for HBO Max

    A three-part documentary series on DC Comics is coming to HBO Max, according to Deadline.

  • A Sacramento area artist's passion for Day of the Dead, family, turned into art

    A Sacramento area artist with a personal connection to his creations will soon have his work featured in an exhibition celebrating Mexican culture at the California Museum. ﻿﻿﻿﻿For years now, John Salvador Huerta has been taking part in the Day of the Dead celebration – and to which he's dedicated his life's art. The exhibition his art will be included in is titled "Día de Los Muertos 2021: Espíritus Creativos de California," which observes the Mexican tradition of honoring loved ones who have already passed.

  • Artist Offers You the Fanciest Avocado Toast Ever

    Daniele Barresi transforms avocados, pumpkins, potatoes, broccoli, and basically anything soft into incredible works of art. His carving astounds. The post Artist Offers You the Fanciest Avocado Toast Ever appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Morozov art collection goes on display in Paris

    The Morozov collection goes on display in ParisThe exhibition brings together Russian and French mastersIt includes works by Monet, Renoir, and MashkovThe collection was built by Russian brothers Ivan and Mikhail Morozovat the start of the 20th centuryIt's the first time it has traveled outside of Russia(SOUNDBITE) (French) EXHIBIT GUIDE, CHLOE KHUN, SAYING:"This exhibit is composed of pieces that have never been shown in Paris. It's the first time that this collection is reunited here in Paris, and it's really a blessing because some of these works almost got lost during World War Two, including some that have been neglected, rolled up, and kept at minus 40 degrees Celsius."French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the showThe exhibition is part of the "Trianon Dialogue"an initiative set up to boost cultural ties between France and Russia

  • Los Angeles is finally getting its museum for movies

    With its Terminator, Wizard of Oz and E.T. props on show, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to receive its first visitors on September 30. Upon opening, the museum -- run by the Oscar-awarding Academy -- will be the largest film-dedicated museum in North America.

  • Cast of Broadway's ‘Jagged Little Pill’ performs ‘Thank U’ and ‘You Learn’

    The Broadway musical inspired by the groundbreaking music of Alanis Morissette is nominated for 15 Tony Awards -- more than any show last season.

  • HBO Max Sets Documentary Series About DC’s History & Legacy From Leslie Iwerks

    HBO Max will highlight the influential legacy of comics powerhouse DC in a three-part documentary series from Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, producer and showrunner Leslie Iwerks and Greg Berlanti. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at […]