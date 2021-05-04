Vatican No. 2 intervenes to shed light on Swiss Guard deaths

  • FILE - In this Saturday May 16, 1998 filer, members of the papal Swiss Guard carry the coffin of Alois Estermann, newly appointed commander of the Swiss papal guards at the Vatican, out of the St. Stephan's church in Beromuenster, Switzerland. The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally in one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life. Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999. (AP Photo/TEAM, File )
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 5, 1998 file photo, an Italian police car is stationed in front of the main entrance to the Vatican. The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally in one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life. Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 5, 1998 file photo, a Swiss Guard shuts St. Anna's gate at the Vatican after letting a car in. The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally in one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life. Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
1 / 3

Vatican Swiss Guard Scandal

FILE - In this Saturday May 16, 1998 filer, members of the papal Swiss Guard carry the coffin of Alois Estermann, newly appointed commander of the Swiss papal guards at the Vatican, out of the St. Stephan's church in Beromuenster, Switzerland. The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally in one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life. Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999. (AP Photo/TEAM, File )
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican secretary of state has intervened personally to shed light on one of the most sensational Vatican scandals of recent times: The 1998 murder of the Swiss Guard commander and his wife, purportedly by a disgruntled younger Swiss Guardsman who then took his own life.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Vatican City State tribunal to pay “particular attention” to the request by the mother of the accused guardsman, Cedric Tornay, to have access to the confidential court files of the investigation that was officially archived in 1999.

Parolin cited the “understandable desire that animates the relatives to know the details of a particularly painful event,” according to a March 30 letter from the cardinal to the mother’s lawyers.

Parolin’s involvement was announced by attorneys Laura Sgro and Luc Brossollet on the 23rd anniversary of the May 4, 1998 slayings of Alois Estermann, 43, and his wife, Gladys Meza Romero, 49, in their Vatican apartment, alongside the body of Tornay, 23.

Within hours of the discovery, the Vatican spokesman announced that Cedray had killed the couple with his service revolver and then turned the gun on himself. The spokesman said a buildup of resentment over a reprimand by Estermann and the denial of a decoration, combined with a ″peculiar″ psychology, led to the outburst.

Nine months later, in February 1999, the Vatican released a 10-page report of its internal investigation that confirmed its initial assessment. It concluded that Cedray was solely responsible for the murder-suicide but added that his marijuana use and a brain cyst the size of a pigeon’s egg could have impaired his reasoning.

Tornay’s mother, Muguette Baudat, has campaigned for two decades to have fuller information about the murders and, in 2019, asked for the Vatican investigation to be reopened.

In an open letter released on the eve of the anniversary, Baudat said her request for the court file was not spurred by a belief that the Vatican was responsible for the deaths, but rather to end the secrecy with which it has always handled the case.

“The object of my request is simple: To compare the results of my own investigation with the Vatican dossier,” she wrote, noting that in 2013 she had also proposed an independent commission of inquiry into the deaths, and never received a response.

In 2019 Baudat’s new lawyer, Sgro, made a formal request for the court file as a necessary first step to study the basis on which the Vatican reached its conclusions, before making a request to reopen the investigation.

Sgro is accredited to the Vatican tribunal and has represented defendants in some of its biggest trials in recent years. She also represents the family of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Holy See employee whose 1983 disappearance is another of the Vatican’s enduring mysteries.

After having received no reply in 16 months, Sgro turned to Parolin who in turn wrote to the new president of the tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, asking for the court to move on the mother's request.

Recommended Stories

  • NY Asian woman attacked with hammer by anti-masker

    Theresa, the victim, said that before the attack, she noticed the woman who struck her alone, talking to herself. Two Asian women were attacked Sunday night by a woman who approached them and demanded they remove their face masks. According to reports, the women — who are 31 and 29 — were walking in midtown New York City when they were approached.

  • Prince Harry Received a Standing Ovation After His Passionate Speech at Vax Live

    "None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering."

  • Auto Makers Retreat From 50 Years of ‘Just in Time’ Manufacturing

    Pressured by the pandemic, the hyperefficient supply-chain model pioneered by Toyota is under assault.

  • 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy Today

    Clean energy stocks are riding a wave of momentum as wind, solar, energy storage, and now hydrogen become the biggest growth segments in the energy industry. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is in the business of putting solar panels on rooftops and attaching energy storage systems, while Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) invests billions in clean energy power plants, and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) finances everything from efficiency improvements to wind farms. SunPower is one of the market leaders in rooftop solar and attached energy storage.

  • SNP 'blessed' with weak opposition as polls record drop in support for independence

    The SNP’s achievements in government have "limped lamely behind their soaring rhetoric", a leading expert on the party has said, as the latest opinion poll registered a dip in support for Scottish independence. James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University who is widely considered a leading authority on the SNP, said that the nationalists "would be struggling" in the current campaign were it not for the pandemic and the constitution. However, he said the party had managed to present itself as being "in government and opposition at the same time" and had been "blessed" with weak opposition parties and that fact that independence was a dominant campaign issue. A poll for Survation recorded a slight dip in SNP support in constituencies ahead of Thursday’s vote - with the party down three points to 47 per cent. However, the party's predicted share of the vote on the regional lists was up by two, to 37. The poll found that support for Scottish independence had fallen two points to 47 per cent, with 53 per cent now in favour of the union. However, the figures show the SNP will easily win Thursday’s election and a majority is within reach. Prof Mitchell said that a revival for Labour would "create problems for the SNP" and said Nicola Sturgeon would far rather the Tories remained as Holyrood’s second-largest party.

  • WWII veteran, thought to be oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 103

    Clayton Schenkelberg and his brother Jerry were stationed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese fighter bombers struck.

  • Prince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

    Prince Harry made an appearance at Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine concert on Sunday to urge an "unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity." The Duke of Sussex spoke at the "Vax Live" concert that was held in Los Angeles to push for the "equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," and he called for collective action toward this goal. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everyone," Harry said. "We cannot rest, or truly recover, until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one in which we cannot afford to fail at." Harry went on to say that the "virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography" but instead "must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," People reports. "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't," Harry added. "We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind." The concert came at a time when India is grappling with a major COVID-19 surge, and the Duke of Sussex said that "we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave." Harry received an "electric reception and standing ovation" at the event, The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner wrote. The Vax Live concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured performances from artists including Jennifer Lopez. Global Citizen says it surpassed its goal of securing 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses "to help the world's most marginalized communities and health care workers access the vaccine." After being taped on Sunday, the Vax Live concert is set to air on May 8. Well, he’s here! Los Angeles LOVES Prince Harry tonight — he gets electric reception and standing ovation as he steps out on the biggest stage since moving down the road in Montecito. #VaxLive pic.twitter.com/ewzqZ7WnYz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Britney Spears slams 'hypocritical' documentaries about her

  • 'Nothing else compares': QVC just chopped nearly $90 off this cult-fave Vitamix blender

    Tired of chewing on your smoothies? The top-shelf Vitamix Explorian blender is massively discounted right now.

  • Michel Barnier admits UK vaccine success shows it is easier to act alone than under EU ‘bureaucracy’

    Michel Barnier on Monday conceded that Britain’s vaccine success proved that individual states could act faster than the unwieldy European Union, which displayed an “ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships” and had “not yet learned to take risks”. The former Brexit negotiator, 70, who is bringing out a book on more than four years in the job called La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion) this week, also refused to describe Boris Johnson as a “statesman”, saying it was too early to use such a term for Britain’s “head of government”. In an interview ahead of the book’s launch with France Inter, he was asked whether Britain’s vaccine success was an “extraordinary advert” for Brexit. The UK is streets ahead of the rest of the bloc in terms of vaccination but the continent is now slowly catching up after a sluggish start. More than half of the UK's total population of 66.8 million has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. NHS data up to May 2 shows that of the 49,834,997 jabs given in the UK so far, 34,505, 380 were first doses.

  • Erdogan's nationalist ally prepares draft Turkish constitution

    President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally said on Tuesday that his party had drafted a new constitution for Turkey that envisages an overhaul of the judiciary, and that it would soon be presented to Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) for discussion. Erdogan has said he hopes a new constitutional text can be ready by 2022 for public debate, as the country prepares to mark the centenary of the creation of the modern Turkish republic in 2023 from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. The Islamist-rooted AKP has spoken of drawing up a road-map to a new constitution but has not yet announced any details.

  • Bruce's Beach descendants speak out as they await return of seized land

    A Black family is sharing their story as they prepare to reclaim Southern California oceanfront property taken from their ancestors almost a century ago. "60 Minutes+" correspondent Wes Lowery joins CBSN AM with more from his conversation with a great-great-grandson in the Bruce family.

  • Lincoln Project airs one last ding at Trump before he leaves Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey

    With ex-President Donald Trump set to relocate from Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey for summer, The Lincoln Project is teasing him on Palm Beach airwaves.

  • Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

    Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by its late leader John Magufuli, a Covid-sceptic who had downplayed the pandemic.

  • 4 Veterans the Cowboys should consider signing following the draft

    Now that the 2021 NFL draft is over, the Dallas Cowboys can find even more help if they signed any of these defensive veterans.

  • Asian woman attacked with a hammer for refusing to take off her mask on New York street

    Five-old increase in Asians targeted by hate crime between January and April

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Facing scrutiny, Tesla engages China regulators

    Tesla is shifting gears and changing course on the way it deals with Chinese regulators as the electric car maker faces scrutiny over safety and customer complaints.Industry sources tell Reuters that Tesla is boosting its interaction with Beijing regulators and beefing up its government relations team…. departing from Tesla's previous hands-off approach. The shift comes after Tesla suffered recent setbacks in its second most important market, which is responsible for nearly one-third of its global sales.In February: Chinese regulators questioned Tesla over consumer reports of battery fires, unexpected acceleration and over-the-air software updates that failed.In March: Tesla cars were banned from entering military complexes over security concerns that in-car cameras were being used for spying, forcing CEO Elon Musk to issue a video refuting the claim.China often discusses industry policies and standards with global and local companies, industry associations and think tanks. General Motors and Toyota typically take part in such meetings, but people familiar with the matter say Tesla had largely been missing from these closed-door gatherings.That, however, has changed in recent weeks, according to sources.Tesla executives in China did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, which was a public holiday in China.

  • FBI agent fires on armed man outside CIA headquarters, authorities say

    Unidentified suspect wounded and taken to hospitalFBI to conduct ‘thorough and objective’ review of incident Police cars are seen after an FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside the CIA headquarters gate in Langley, Virginia. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images An armed man was shot and wounded after being confronted by at least one FBI agent outside the CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 6pm, the FBI said in a statement, describing it as an “agent-involved shooting”. The suspect “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement”, the statement continued. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known. The FBI said it was reviewing the incident. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said. Several news outlets reported that the shooting followed an “hours-long standoff” with authorities. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity told the Washington Post that the person had pulled up to the CIA security gate hours earlier, and the shooting occurred after lengthy negotiations with him. The CIA said its compound had remained secure, and its security protective officers were “the only agency personnel directly involved” in the incident.

  • DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week

    Four families separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy will be reunited this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on a call Sunday night. Why it matters: Reuniting migrant families is one of Biden's biggest immigration-related promises and progress has been slow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mayorkas noted that there are "thousands of families that remain to be reunited" and that DHS will continuing to identify families for reunification in the coming weeks and months.Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, said that over a thousand families have been identified thus far.Mayorkas added that the files the Biden administration inherited from their predecessors had a "significant number of issues" and that officials have been working to verify much of the information in them. The big picture: Brané stated that the task force is working identify all the cases of separated families and that "most" of the children set to be reunited with their families are in the U.S.The ACLU, which had sued over the separation of children, entered into settlement negotiations with the Biden administration, citing the task force's intentions and work to reunify the remaining families.What they're saying: "This is just the beginning. We continue to work tirelessly to reunite many more children, with their parents in the weeks and months ahead," Mayorkas said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Inside America’s Sickening Forced-Marriage Epidemic

    Courtesy KnotstheFilm.comKnots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by a noble aim: to give voice to the voiceless. Director Kate Ryan Brewer’s documentary (May 7, in theaters) concerns three women from different geographic, religious and social backgrounds who found themselves in comparable circumstances—namely, being bullied into matrimony with strangers by their parents and cultural leaders, with no way out. It’s a familiar tale of misogynistic coercion except that in this case, the disparate victims in question didn’t reside in the Middle East, India, or another foreign land where such practices are more common. On the contrary, they took place right here in the United States.That such rancid behavior still goes on in various parts of this country probably won’t come as an enormous shock to many, especially given the recent success of Netflix’s Unorthodox, which dramatized the based-on-real-events efforts of one Hasidic Jewish woman to flee her Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and, with it, her arranged marriage. Nonetheless, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story shines a spotlight on what remains an intensely pressing issue, since today, only four states (Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania) limit marriages to individuals who are 18 and over, and 10 states have no minimum age limit at all for tying the knot. The result is a recurring paradigm in which women are susceptible to being trapped in permanent captivity, cut off from the larger world (and the legal rights that might empower them), and denied any recourse for escape. Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?Knots: A Forced Marriage Story provides a comprehensive cross-section of religious victimization. Michigan’s Nina was raised in a strict community known as the Christian Patriarchy Movement that prized dowdy old-fashioned clothing and conservative ideas about gender roles, with men in charge of everything and women relegated to dutiful servants. Nina was married off at 18 to a random man hand-selected by her father, which was basically the same fate that befell California native Sara, whose Muslim father was part of an outfit known as the Group that saw fit to pair her with a 28-year-old stranger when she was only 15 years old. Fraidy, brought up in New Jersey’s Orthodox Jewish community, suffered similar hardship, compelled by her parents, her rabbis, and those in her insular enclave to marry a man whom she barely knew.While the particulars of their experiences were somewhat different—Nina was told that disobedience made her, for all intents and purposes, a “witch,” whereas Fraidy was simply conditioned and shamed into complying—Knots: A Forced Marriage Story makes clear that the basic mechanisms of subjugation were the same in all three cases. The common link binding this trio is that they all hailed from extremist religious environments. Yet puzzlingly, that facet goes largely unexplored here. To contextualize her first-hand narratives, director Brewer provides a cursory recap of 20th century American cultural attitudes toward child marriage, which goes some way toward illustrating how onerous laws about the practice first got on the books.However, not for a second does the filmmaker directly address the fact that her subjects were casualties of fanatical faiths that indoctrinated members about female subservience and then established women’s powerlessness through oppressive and domineering rules and demands.This is ignoring the elephant in the room, and it’s exacerbated by Knots: A Forced Marriage Story’s refusal to even verbally identify Sara as Muslim; a quick glimpse of Arabic writing is the only overt clue to her religious background. Such a willful lack of specificity abounds in Brewer’s documentary, which glosses over much-needed details at myriad turns. Whether refraining from referencing Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s husbands by name, or discussing the means of their eventual liberation in vague terms, the proceedings feel at odds with themselves, trying to intimately probe these horror stories while simultaneously maintaining a measure of arm’s-length detachment that—even if it’s designed to protect Nina, Sara, and Faidy in some way—proves frustrating.Sara and Nina, consequently, come across as sympathetic if largely unknown; there’s a nebulousness to their tales that stymies true engagement with their plights. Knots: A Forced Marriage Story does slightly better by Faidy, who openly recounts the abuse she endured from her husband, and the precise actions she took—involving fleeing in a car with her kids on the Sabbath (a big no-no), and later changing the locks on her home’s doors—to achieve the freedom she increasingly realized she needed. Alas, her account is also sometimes undercut by murkiness, such as her post-escape decision to found Unchained at Last, a nonprofit organization that aids women in situations similar to the one Faidy found herself in at a young age. Brewer depicts a few Unchained at Last press events, but largely fails to outline its origins or mission—an approach it also takes with the Tahirih Justice Center, which is never properly introduced even though its members speak on-camera at multiple points.Knots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by virtuous intentions, and it lucidly explains how forced marriages are allowed to occur in the U.S. thanks to draconian (and inconsistent) state laws that first allow young girls to be married off—with parental consent—at early ages, and then deny them the adult right to get divorced (because technically, they’re still minors). Unfortunately, so much basic information is left out of the film that it comes across as a rough draft of a documentary. To compensate for that skimpiness, Brewer embellishes her action with cutaways to both painted illustrations that mirror Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s ordeals, and to the sight of an anguished woman dancing against a blank wall while bound up in red string—a visual evocation of forced marriage that’s awkward and unnecessary.Unlike Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s One of Us, which immersed itself in the nightmare of trying to break free from the Orthodox Jewish community, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story casts a wider net and yet comes up with considerably less. It’s a timely documentary whose formal shortcomings prevent it from getting at the bigger picture.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.