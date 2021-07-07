Vatican: Pope recovering well, had 'severe' narrowing of his colon

Pope Francis's recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had suffered a "severe" narrowing of his colon.

  • Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital for seven days barring any complications.

  • Two popes, same hospital, different styles of medical privacy

    When Pope John Paul II was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on July 12, 1992, he told the world himself a few hours earlier during his regular Sunday address in St. Peter's Square. When Pope Francis entered the same hospital last Sunday, the Vatican announced it in a two-paragraph statement after he had arrived in a small car, slipped inside and already was being prepared for colon surgery. Since Francis entered the hospital on Sunday, the Vatican has issued five very short statements with essential information.

  • Pope Francis eats breakfast, takes walk 2 days after surgery

    Pope Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and took a walk Tuesday as he continued recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said. A statement from the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said tests performed following the pontiff's Sunday surgery to remove half of his colon yielded “good” and normal result,. “His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night,” Bruni said.

  • EXPLAINER: Who runs the Vatican while pope is hospitalized?

    The Vatican has detailed laws, rituals and roles to ensure the transfer of power when a pope dies or resigns. As a result, even though Pope Francis remains hospitalized while he recovers from intestinal surgery Sunday at a Rome hospital, he is still pope and very much in charge. The Vatican said Tuesday Francis had eaten breakfast, read the newspapers and had a walk, and that his post-operative recovery was proceeding normally.

