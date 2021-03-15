Vatican response on whether Catholic Church can approve same-sex unions: God ‘cannot bless sin’
The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”
The Vatican in a decree approved by Pope Francis on Monday said that the Catholic Church's priests cannot bless same-sex unions because God "does not and cannot bless sin," AP reports. The big picture: Francis previously voiced his support for same-sex civil unions in a documentary last year, breaking from the Roman Catholic Church. Monday's decree made a distinction between "the church's welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions," AP writes. "Many gay Catholics had been hopeful that Francis would create more openness inside the church, not only by speaking more welcomingly about homosexuality but by changing church law," the Washington Post writes.The decree was written by the Vatican's orthodoxy office in response to a question posed to the church. "The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator's plan," the response said.
The Vatican has decreed that Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions, ruling that partnerships between homosexuals are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan.” The ruling was seen as an attempt to quash moves by liberal bishops in some parts of the world to sanction the blessing of gay civil unions. God “does not and cannot bless sin,” the judgment said, in language far removed from the empathy shown by Pope Francis in 2013 when he famously asked “Who am I to judge?” in relation to gays in the Catholic Church. The ruling was issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the successor to the notorious Roman Inquisition. Established in the 16th century to try heresy cases, it is charged with defending the Church’s moral teachings. Same-sex unions cannot “be considered licit” because they are not between a man and a woman, the Vatican department said on Monday. It added that Pope Francis had approved the declaration.
In a lengthy statement, the Vatican doubled down on its condemnation of same-sex unions, saying that God "does not and cannot bless sin"
The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.
