Vatican ruling on same-sex couples prompts defiance, pain, confusion

FILE PHOTO: 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines mass at the Vatican
Philip Pullella
·3 min read

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican's directive banning the blessing of same-sex unions has sparked defiance among some priests in Europe and left bishops perplexed on how to minister to gay Catholics.

Conservatives praised the ruling, issued on Monday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but it greatly disappointed gay Catholics, who felt their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis.

"I feel vicarious shame for my Church," Johan Bonny, the Roman Catholic bishop of Antwerp, Belgium, wrote in a commentary on Wednesday in the Flemish newspaper De Standard.

"I want to apologise to all those for whom this response is painful and incomprehensible... their pain for the Church is mine today ... God has never been stingy or pedantic with His blessing on people," he said.

Bonny's response was among the most blunt by a bishop. Others, such as Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Australia, pointed to the challenges the Church now faces.

"It's one thing to say we can't bless same-sex unions. Well let's then commit ourselves to grappling with the question about how else we might include same-sex couples," Coleridge said on Wednesday in a webinar with the Catholic magazine The Tablet.

"It's just not enough to say 'we can't, we can't'".

Father James Martin, a New York Jesuit, said he feared the directive may prompt "some LGBTQ Catholics to leave the church, after years of feeling rejected and unwelcome."

In Germany, more than 1,000 people, most of them priests, had by Wednesday signed a petition in which they said they would not refuse to give blessings, according to Burkhard Hose, a priest who launched an initiative calling for "pastoral disobedience".

In some countries, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, and there had been calls for bishops to institutionalise de facto such blessings, although the practice caused alarm among conservatives.

SURPRISE RULING

The ruling, which the pope approved, came as a surprise to many in the 1.3 billion-member Church because he has been more conciliatory towards gay people than perhaps any other pontiff.

He has held meetings with gay couples and encouraged those who want to raise their children in the Church to do so. In 2013 he made the now-famous remark "Who am I to judge" about gay people seeking God and trying to live by the Church's rules.

The Catholic Church teaches homosexual tendencies are not sinful but homosexual acts are.

Bill Donohue, president of the U.S.-based Catholic League, which backs conservative views, welcomed the ruling in a statement in which he also criticised bishops in Germany who have expressed support for the blessing of same-sex couples.

"It is one thing to say all persons possess equal dignity in the eyes of God; it is quite another to say that whatever they do is acceptable to God. Human status and human behaviour are not identical," he said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, said the disappointment of gay Catholics was "understandable," and that the Church now had to "redouble our efforts to be creative and resilient in finding ways to welcome and encourage all LGBTQ people into our family of faith."

While Coleridge and Cupich, both seen as progressives, appeared to have chosen their words carefully, Tobias Schaefer, the provost of the cathedral in Worms, Germany, did not hide his outrage.

"If the Church does not have the power to bless wherever people yearn for blessing, has it not abandoned its most fundamental duty? Blessings are not a way of passing a moral judgement!" Schaefer said on Facebook, adding he would disobey the directive.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt in Berlin and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Tourism-starved Europe charts course for summer travel

    The European Union will unveil on Wednesday plans to reopen summer travel with a new coronavirus pass intended to help revive the bloc's multi-billion tourism and leisure industries that have been pulverised by the pandemic. The stakes could not be higher for Europe's ailing tourism industry, where thousands of jobs have been shed as business closed around the continent.

  • Famed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

    James Levine, one of the world's most acclaimed conductors who served as music director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York for four decades before sexual abuse accusations prompted a messy exit, has died at age 77. Dr. Len Horovitz, his personal physician, said Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of "natural causes." Levine, considered the foremost American conductor of his time and perhaps the most celebrated since Leonard Bernstein, led about 2,500 performances of more than 80 different operas since his Met debut in 1971, more than anyone else since it was founded in 1880.

  • Georgia shooting suspect had sexual rather than racist motivations, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who shot and killed 8 people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said interviews with the subject revealed that his shootings may not have been racially motivated, but tied to sexual issues. Apparently the shooter wanted to “eliminate the temptation” by removing the massage parlors, which provided an outlet for his addiction, according to police.

  • WandaVision : Inside the Retro Sets

    Production designer Mark Worthington tells AD how he used design to tell a story spanning decades for the buzziest show of the year

  • Kenya dismisses challenge to its ban on female genital mutilation

    Kenya's high court upheld a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) in a landmark ruling on Wednesday welcomed by campaigners seeking to eradicate the internationally condemned procedure. Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a $2,000 fine, but the practice persists because some communities regard it as necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects. An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to FGM, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia.

  • Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  • Astroscale space debris removal demo set for launch

    A mission will shortly launch to showcase commercial technology needed to clean up low-Earth orbit.

  • No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterward, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • They broke into a fine art museum, then used the sewer to elude police, Texas cops say

    The suspects escaped in a motorboat, and later through the sewer.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Regent honeyeater: Endangered bird 'has forgotten its song'

    The natural song of the regent honeyeater has essentially "disappeared" in 12% of the population.

  • Elton John hits out at Vatican 'hypocrisy' for refusing to bless gay marriages

    It comes as the Vatican said that God 'cannot bless a sin'.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.