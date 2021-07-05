Vatican says pope is in good condition after hospitalization for surgery

Reuters

Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which was done under general aesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. He gave no further details about the surgery or how long it lasted and did not say how long the pope would remain in Rome's Gemelli hospital.