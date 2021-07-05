Vatican says pope is in good condition after hospitalization for surgery
Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance and in a good overall condition following his intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Monday.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance and in a good overall condition following his intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Monday.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Pope Francis was “in good, overall condition, alert" and breathing on his own Monday, the Vatican said a day after the pontiff underwent a three-hour operation that involved removing half of his colon. Francis, 84, is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, for about seven days, assuming no complications, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. The Vatican has given few details about the procedure, but an Italian newspaper reported, without citing sources, that surgeons began the operation laparoscopically but ended up having to operate with wider incisions after encountering unspecified complications.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance, and in a good overall condition following surgery to remove part of his colon, the Vatican said on Monday. The 84-year-old pope is expected to stay in hospital for seven days barring any complications, following his three-hour operation on Sunday night by a 10-person surgical team at Rome's Gemelli hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. The pope underwent a left hemicolectomy, a procedure in which one side of the colon is removed, Bruni said.
The highly contagious Delta variant now identified in all 50 states and accounting for more than 26% of new COVID cases nationwide.
Pope Francis has had surgery to remove part of his left colon in what the Vatican has described as a planned procedure. Doctors say the bowel problems that the 84-year-old pope was experiencing are very common in older people, although only about 10% to 20% of people with similar problems require surgery. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis had the left part of his bowel removed in a three-hour operation Sunday at a Rome hospital.
A private school in Ohio barred some of its students from reenrolling due to the political affiliations and activism of their parents, according to a report.
Guglielmo Mangiapane via ReutersTen people, including a former high-ranking cardinal fired by Pope Francis last September, have been indicted by the Vatican on charges ranging from money laundering to embezzlement of the papal charity fund. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the Vatican’s former secretary of state who was once the head of the Holy See’s saint-making wing, is the highest-ranking prelate to be indicted by the Vatican on any thing other than clerical sex abuse charges. He was accused
DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC+ ministers called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed. But four OPEC+ sources said there had been no progress. OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a statement on Monday the meeting had been cancelled, without a date for the next one being agreed.
The charges center around the purchase of a London building funded by contributions from the faithful
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. After imposing the most onerous constraints on behaviour in Britain's peacetime history to battle the novel coronavirus, Johnson is betting the vaccination programme, which has weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions, can prevent the health service being overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19.
Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which was done under general aesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. He gave no further details about the surgery or how long it lasted and did not say how long the pope would remain in Rome's Gemelli hospital.
The demolition of the building Sunday, more than 10 days after its collapse, was expected to open up new areas for rescuers to search.
Globally, food and grocery delivery startups have been raising mega-rounds of late, especially those in Europe as the pandemic has given rise to more people ordering online more than ever. While there has relatively been no action in Africa in terms of raising investments, startups in MENA continue to garner interest, mainly in B2B e-commerce. Today, the latest of these is coming out of Egypt.
As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaches, victims' relatives are pressing the courts to answer what they see as lingering questions about the Saudi government's role in the attacks. A lawsuit that accuses Saudi Arabia of being complicit took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials, but those depositions remain under seal and the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents as too sensitive for disclosure. The information vacuum has exasperated families who for years have tried to make the case that the Saudi government facilitated the attacks.
A subscriber-only guide to USA TODAY's top content.
Smith had a few days to remember after enjoying Harlequins’ Premiership success and scoring a try on his international bow.
Pope Francis has undergone a scheduled surgery for a restriction of the large intestine. The Pontiff is 84-year-old and, as Chris Livesay reports, attended Rome's Gemelli Hospital shortly after delivering his weekly Angelus at St. Peter's Square.
Getting ready for a storm involves lots of details. Fridge-free food. Water. Batteries. Tree-trimming. Insurance. Evacuations and flood zones. Boat storage.
Sandbags were distributed in Westchase, Florida, and at other locations on July 5 as Hillsborough County declared a state of local emergency in response to Tropical Storm Elsa’a approach.The National Hurricane Center said that “storm conditions” were expected in southwestern Florida on the night of July 5 and through to July 6.Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties, including Hillsborough, on July 3, saying: “All Floridians in the potential path of this storm need to prepare for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storm surge, heavy rainfall and flash flooding.” Credit: Chad Chronister via Storyful
Pickup trucks and cars rumble north across East Main Street's railroad tracks into Galesburg, Illinois, past the red-brick Lindstrom's appliances building that has occupied the same corner for more than 100 years. A plaque commemorates the spot where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas drew thousands to their 1858 U.S. Senate campaign debate. On cable TV, Democrats and Republicans feud over things like abolishing the filibuster in the Senate, creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol or whether Democrats should use a complicated budget process to ram through President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Just hours before the scheduled surgery, Francis greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition.