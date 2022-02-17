Vatican says priest botched baptism words

The Catholic Church says baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament (Feb. 16)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

    The priest was beloved by his parishioners — yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety for thousands of Catholics in the Phoenix area now worrying that they were improperly baptized. Under scrutiny are baptisms performed by the Rev. Andres Arango, who served in Arizona for 16 years. Catholic officials estimate that thousands of baptisms are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording, and they say those affected may need to be re-baptized.

  • Spain investigating 68 allegations of child abuse by Catholic clergy, staff

    Spanish prosecutors are investigating 68 cases of alleged sexual abuse of minors by Catholic church staff, the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday in the first release of official data about such cases. Allegations of child abuse by Catholic clergy and of possible cover-ups by the church are only surfacing now in Spain, years after similar scandals rocked the Church in other countries such as the United States, Ireland and France. The prosecutor's office released a spreadsheet with the criminal cases launched in 17 Spanish regions into alleged sexual abuse of minors in congregations, schools and other religious institutions, but did not provide any details.

  • Italian abuse survivors call for Catholic Church inquiry

    Advocacy groups representing survivors of sexual abuse by the Italian Catholic Church on Tuesday called for officials to open an inquiry into alleged cover-ups, The Associated Press reported. The Italian Catholic Church holds significant political and economic sway in the country, which surrounds Vatican City within its borders in Rome. Members of the #ItalyChurchToo campaign said that this influence has discouraged Italian officials from...

  • Thousands of baptisms invalidated by priest’s use of one wrong word

    Priest in Phoenix, Arizona, resigns after mistakenly using the phrase ‘we baptize you’ instead of ‘I baptize you’ for years Pope Francis celebrates the Holy Mass and baptism of the children of Vatican employees in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican last month. Photograph: Vatican Media/IPA/Rex/Shutterstock Thousands of baptisms at a Catholic church in Arizona have been invalidated because a priest used the wrong words in performing the ceremony. Father Andres Arango resigned from the St Gregory p

  • Vatican ponders priesthood amid abuse research, revelations

    The Vatican this week is hosting a three-day symposium on the Catholic priesthood amid renewed public attention on clergy sex abuse scandals and fresh research into the abuses of priestly power that harm both children and adults. Pope Francis opens the symposium Thursday, and no fewer than a half-dozen Vatican cardinals are scheduled to either address the conference or preside over its sessions. The high-level lineup suggests the topic has particular relevance as the Catholic hierarchy grapples with dwindling numbers of priests in Europe and the Americas and calls for a reform of everything from celibacy requirements to the role of women in the church.

  • Vikings finalizing deal to make Kevin O’Connell next head coach

    The Vikings are finalizing a deal to make Kevin O’Connell their next head coach

  • House Democrat unveils measure to restore inscription on Capitol suffragist monument

    House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would restore the original inscription that had been erased from a statue on display in the Capitol Rotunda that honors female suffragists who fought for women's right to vote. The introduction of the resolution comes 101 years to the day after the statue, which depicts Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Lucretia Mott, was...

  • Analysis-Palin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case against the New York Times has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/jury-resumes-deliberations-sarah-palin-case-against-new-york-times-2022-02-14 - even as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate who for years has been a leading conservative political figure, had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

  • Hollywood dependence on China contributes to discrimination, human rights abuses: book

    Strict censorship policies in China have led to movie rewrites, script revisions and even an increase in stereotyping against Muslims, the book’s author Isaac Stone Fish said.

  • Novak Djokovic Says He's Not Anti-Vax But Will Miss Tournaments if Vaccination Is Required

    Djokovic said that he still feels so strongly over his right to choose whether he is vaccinated or not that he would be willing to forgo playing in tournaments like Wimbledon and the French Open

  • A Catholic priest in Arizona resigned after discovering he'd incorrectly performed thousands of baptisms for over 20 years

    According to the Diocese of Phoenix, the Rev. Andres Arango slightly altered the rite's wording, rendering it invalid for thousands.

  • John Legend Is Supporting Chrissy Teigen On Her Sobriety Journey In The Sweetest Way

    "There are times when I don't drink at all."View Entire Post ›

  • 8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

    The constant friend drama can be draining. Here's what to look for and how to deal.

  • A garbage truck dumped a steaming load in the middle of a Broward street, police say

    Part of a Pembroke Pines development was a hot steaming pile of garbage Tuesday morning.

  • Fresh Health Questions as Queen Elizabeth Tells Visitors: ‘I Can’t Move’.

    STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFPQueen Elizabeth, 95, prompted new concerns for her health today after telling two official visitors to her audience rooms in Windsor Castle that she couldn’t move, and pointing to her feet.The queen was using a stick as she conducted her first in-person audiences since her son, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with coronavirus two days after having a face-to-face conversation with her. The in-person meeting will allay any lingering fears that she could have caught the disease

  • Bob Saget's Family Suing to Block Release of Death Investigation Records

    Bob Saget's family is suing the medical examiner's office and Orange County sheriff in hopes of blocking release of his death records.

  • Brittany Matthews Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Sterling's First Valentine's Day: 'Our Baby Girl'

    Brittany Matthews also showed off the bouquets of “matching flowers” fiancé Patrick Mahomes got for his ladies in a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday

  • A Catholic priest performed thousands of baptisms incorrectly. What happens next?

    A pastor of a Catholic church in Phoenix, Arizona has resigned after learning he had incorrectly performed thousands of infant baptisms over more than two

  • Indiana University trustees violated open door law with Michael McRobbie payment approval

    Indiana's public access counselor says Indiana University trustees violated open door law with McRobbie payment approval.

  • Editorial: Kamila Valieva is a brilliant skater, but should she be at the Olympics?

    The Valieva doping scandal at the Winter Olympics raises questions about the competence of the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency.