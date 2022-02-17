Vatican says priest botched baptism words

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case against the New York Times has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/jury-resumes-deliberations-sarah-palin-case-against-new-york-times-2022-02-14 - even as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate who for years has been a leading conservative political figure, had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.