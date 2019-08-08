Is Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA's (VTX:VAHN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 2009 Philippe Hebeisen was appointed CEO of Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA (VTX:VAHN). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Philippe Hebeisen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA has a market cap of CHF1.5b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CHF2.1m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF1.3m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF972m to CHF3.1b. The median total CEO compensation was CHF1.3m.

It would therefore appear that Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA pays Philippe Hebeisen more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Vaudoise Assurances Holding has changed over time.

Is Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA Growing?

Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years, albeit with a slight positive trend. It saw its revenue drop -1.4% over the last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA Been A Good Investment?

Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 8.1%, over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Vaudoise Assurances Holding.

