Vaughn shooting trial enters day 2 with expert testimony on forensics, early investigation

The trial of Ronald August Wilcox continued Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the shooting death of Joseph “Joey” Randall Ray on July 15, 2021.

Wilcox, 62, is accused of deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting Ray, 33, outside the Office Bar in Vaughn. According to testimony on Monday, Wilcox and Billy Thompson were involved in a verbal altercation. The argument was resolved, and Wilcox went into his motel room and returned with a gun, witnesses said. Ray then stepped in, witnesses said, the two struggled and Wilcox allegedly shot Ray once in the abdomen.

Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Boyd testified Monday afternoon about his involvement in the investigation. The defense questioned Boyd extensively about why evidence gathering methods such as chemical blood enhancement and gunshot residue tests were not performed on the scene.

Day 1: Trial begins in 2021 shooting death at Vaughn bar

The next witness, CCSO Deputy Joshua Harris, talked about his involvement with the investigation as well. Harris said he did not observe any visible injuries to Wilcox when he was taken into custody. After Wilcox’s arrest, Harris testified Wilcox told another deputy he “did his best” to hit Ray in the hip.

The jury also heard Monday afternoon from Brian Boettcher, the owner/operator of the Office Bar in Vaughn. He said he assisted with giving Ray medical attention and provided law enforcement with surveillance tapes from inside the bar.

CCSO Detective Jacob Tri performed a security sweep of Wilcox’s room after his arrest and observed a handgun inside the room. While Tri was retrieving crime scene tape from the car that held Wilcox, he said Wilcox asked him if Ray was dead. Tri said he replied, “Not yet,” and Wilcox said he did his best to hit Ray in the hip.

Tri added that he interacted with Thompson twice to order him off the crime scene. He arrested Thompson the second time, but that arrest was nullified after Tri discovered that Thompson had permission to be on the scene. Tri said on cross-examination that Thompson was intoxicated and sarcastic.

Story continues

CCSO Detective Sgt. John Kadner testified about his involvement in processing the crime scene. He said he scanned the overall scene with the help of the Great Falls Police Department’s FARO scanner, a crime scene reconstruction tool. He also took photos of the scene, which he explained on the stand.

In addition, Kadner said the bullet that killed Ray went into the grill of a nearby vehicle, and he described how it was recovered. He also went through the evidence he collected at the scene and during the autopsy and explained its significance to the jury.

Kadner explained that swabs were recovered from Ray’s hands and from Wilcox, but those items were not tested for gunshot residue because both men were known to be in the vicinity of a gun being fired. He confirmed that no chemicals were used to enhance potential blood evidence.

On cross-examination, Kadner established that he did not follow up with witnesses on a list he made. He said it was because he was not in charge of interviews with witnesses. He said he did not realize Thompson was not interviewed until three weeks before the trial. Kadner said he did not test the gun for fingerprints.

On the state’s redirect, Kadner said the information they had about the incident did not make additional testing necessary. He said he found out later that a deputy had spoken to Thompson at the scene.

Montana State Crime Lab forensic scientist Doug Lancon tested Wilcox’s blood sample for alcohol following the shooting. He said he found a concentration of 0.225, almost three times the legal limit for driving. Doug Lancon verified on cross-examination that he could not draw any conclusions about Wilcox’s behavior based on this amount.

Justin Lyndes, another forensic scientist at the Montana State Crime Lab, tested blood and fluid from Ray’s vitreous humor. The blood sample yielded a result of 0.107, just over the legal driving limit of 0.08. Lyndes said based on both results, Ray’s blood alcohol content was likely on the decline when he was killed.

On cross-examination, Lyndes said that depending on how often someone drinks, they may appear to be less impaired at a higher blood alcohol concentration than a person who doesn’t drink as often.

Montana State Crime Lab forensic toxicologist Eric Miller tested Ray’s urine for drugs, which was positive for suboxone and buprenorphine. The presence of those compounds in urine, he said, does not show how long ago the drugs were taken or in what amounts.

“In urine, it just means that at some point in the past, someone used this drug,” Miller said.

Blood tests did not show significant levels of the drugs.

Beth Smalley, a Montana Forensic Science Division supervisor, found that THC was present in Ray’s blood as well, although she said its presence does not indicate whether he was impaired.

Montana State Crime Lab forensic scientist Lynette Lancon testified about her role in testing the firearm Wilcox allegedly used to shoot Ray and to examine the associated evidence. She said she found that the gun was less than nine inches away from Ray when it was fired.

Major 2022 cases: Crime cases scheduled for trial in 2022 in Cascade County

When examining the cartridge casing from the scene, Lynette Lancon determined that it came from the gun found in Wilcox’s room. For the recovered bullet, she said the results were inconclusive due to damage.

Witness testimony continued on Tuesday, and the defense said it would rest either Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday. The trial is expected to last through Thursday or Friday.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Vaughn shooting trial continues with expert testimony on bar slaying