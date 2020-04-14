Vault Health Launches First-of-its-Kind Saliva-based FDA EUA Approved Test for COVID-19

Vault will make thousands of saliva tests available nationwide with RUCDR Infinite Biologics

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Vault Health, a startup specializing in healthcare for men, has turned focus to help fulfill demand for hard to get COVID-19 tests in 48 states by working with RUCDR Infinite Biologics to provide a first-of-its-kind FDA EUA-approved saliva test for COVID-19.

"This is not our core business, but we built our healthcare platform to do good and we can't think of anything more important than helping people get the answer they need now. We know availability of COVID-19 testing has been inconsistent across the US. This is frustrating for those that have symptoms and anyone who is looking for an answer and peace of mind about their health in these uncertain times. We are encouraged that the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization to RUCDR Infinite Biologics for this saliva test so we can immediately help people," said Jason Feldman, CEO, Vault Health.

The physician-ordered, provider-supervised and physician-reported saliva collection test for COVID-19, which has the same effectiveness as the swab test, is performed under the supervision of a Vault healthcare provider through a video telehealth visit eliminating the risk of person-to-person exposure to the virus. This test is precise in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and the expression of three genes that are only found in the virus using a technique called qPCR. Vault Health will also be following state and federal reporting guidelines to provide requisite patient infection data to help the work of health authorities as they continue to respond to this unprecedented pandemic.

"We implemented and are supporting this test for three reasons. Beyond the rapid and accurate testing of COVID-19, this test has other crucial benefits: it expands the availability of testing across the US, decreases the risk of medical professionals who are currently directly exposed to the virus when performing a nasal swab collection, and preserves precious personal protective equipment (PPE) which is in limited supply. We are excited that Vault Health is moving so fast to deliver this solution," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, COO and Director of Technology Development, RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

Vault Health streamlined the process for prescribing, supervising and reporting results for the test:

Complete an online form with personal information and questions about COVID-19 symptoms, (must be at least 18 years old)

Receive test kit via UPS overnight shipping

Open box and follow instructions for a Zoom video conference with Vault medical practitioner

When instructed by the medical practitioner on the Zoom conference, show the empty collection tube, then when instructed, fill with saliva, cap tube releasing the preservation agent

Ship back to lab in the pre-addressed UPS overnight pouch provided

Upon receipt at RUCDR's New Jersey facility, the sample will be processed and lab results will be available within 48-72 hours

Beginning today, Vault will make available thousands of tests a week and will continue to scale up test availability as lab capacity of RUCDR Infinite Biologics quickly expands.

US residents that are 18 years or older can visit www.vaulthealth.com and order a lab test for $150, which covers cost for telemedicine, operations, overnight shipping, test kit and lab processing, with no profit to Vault Health.

About Vault

Vault is a performance healthcare service designed to help men take control of their health through specialized in-home treatments for a better body, better sex and better brain. Through extensive education, professional medical evaluation, and personalized treatment, Vault overcomes shortcomings in existing men's healthcare offerings to help more men achieve optimal overall health. To learn more about Vault and schedule an assessment, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

Contact: Factory PR, vault@factorypr.com

