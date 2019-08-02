Vault Intelligence Limited's (ASX:VLT) Profit Outlook

Vault Intelligence Limited's (ASX:VLT): Vault Intelligence Limited provides cloud-based and mobile software products, and related services. With the latest financial year loss of -AU$2.7m and a trailing-twelve month of -AU$3.2m, the AU$36m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is VLT’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for VLT’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Expectation from Software analysts is VLT is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$900k in 2021. VLT is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will VLT have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, VLT may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving VLT’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that VLT has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.2% of equity. This means that VLT has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

