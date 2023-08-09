Vault, $25K stolen from popular South End bar

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an overnight break-in at a popular South End bar.

Someone broke into the Charlotte Beer Garden after it closed at 2 a.m. Tuesday and stole $25,000 and a vault, a manager told CMPD.

The burglars also damaged a window, according to the police report.

“It’s very sad,” said Alex Bass, a customer. “I feel like I know the people who work there. You see the same faces every time you go in.”

Bass hopes witnesses will come forward with information that will lead to arrests.

“The more people who know about it, you’ll probably find someone that was out at that time.”

CMPD is also investigating break-ins at Humbug in Villa Heights.

Humbug co-owners said a thief shattered a glass door and got away with hundreds of dollars worth of liquor.

Petty Thieves in north Charlotte was also burglarized in the last month-and-a-half.

It’s unclear if these criminal acts are connected.

