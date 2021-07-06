Vauxhall owner to invest $138M in UK to make electric cars

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Vauxhall’s parent company announced Tuesday that it will invest 100 million pounds ($138 million) to make electric vans and cars at its factory in northwestern England.

Stellantis said the investment will see Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, near Liverpool, producing electric vehicles for other brands under Stellantis including Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.

The future of the plant had been in doubt after Stellantis announced that the new Astra car model wouldn't be built there.

Tuesday’s announcement secured more than 1,000 jobs at the plant, as well as thousands more in the supply chain that rely on the factory for their livelihood.

Vauxhall was believed to have been seeking financial support from Britain’s government to help convert the factory from producing diesel and petrol vehicles to electric ones. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told reporters Tuesday that the government has “contributed an amount,” but declined to provide details.

The factory, which has produced more than 5 million vehicles since it opened in the 1960s, will now focus on making electric vehicles. Britain is set to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2030.

Japanese carmaker Nissan recently announced that it was also expanding its electric vehicle and battery production at its plant in Sunderland, a move that will create 1,650 jobs. The news of the Nissan and Vauxhall investments were welcome boosts for the U.K. car industry, which has suffered from uncertainty about foreign investment since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa's ex-president Zuma says he'll appeal jail term

    Ignoring efforts to defuse a tense standoff, former South African President Jacob Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing the 15-month prison sentence and his impending arrest by police. Several witnesses, including former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations, have testified of Zuma's wrongdoing, including allowing his associates, the Gupta family, to influence his Cabinet appointments and lucrative state contracts. Zuma did not turn himself in to authorities within five days, as the court ruling had ordered, and now faces arrest by police.

  • South Africa's Zuma tries to block arrest as police hold back

    South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma tried to block his arrest in court on Tuesday, as top police officials said they would hold back while Zuma's two-pronged legal challenge unfolds. The constitutional court last Tuesday sentenced Zuma to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he defied an order to give evidence at a corruption inquiry in February. The court instructed police to arrest Zuma by the end of Wednesday if he did not hand himself in, sparking an angry reaction from Zuma's supporters and laying bare deep divisions in the governing African National Congress (ANC).

  • Nicaraguan opposition activists held as crackdown intensifies

    Among those detained in the latest wave of arrests is presidential hopeful Medardo Mairena.

  • South Africa's ex-leader Zuma urges court to stop his arrest

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. Zuma's lawyers called on the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province to stop the order made last week by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Zuma's lawyers argued that the court should stop the police from arresting him until the Constitutional Court rules on his application to rescind the sentence, which will be heard on July 12.

  • Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro rocked by scandal over alleged COVID-19 vaccine kickbacks

    Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro rocked by scandal over alleged COVID-19 vaccine kickbacks

  • Belarus' presidential hopeful gets 14-year prison sentence

    The highest court in Belarus convicted an aspiring rival to the nation's authoritarian president on corruption charges that he rejected as politically motivated and sentenced him Tuesday to 14 years in prison. Viktor Babariko, the head of a commercial bank owned by Russian natural gas company Gazprom, had hoped to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko last year, but he was arrested before the country's August 2020 presidential election and prohibited from registering as a candidate. At the time, he was widely perceived as Lukashenko's main rival, and his arrest drew thousands of protesters to the streets.

  • LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Is The King Of Muscle Cars

    Mag Auctions is offering up this impressive muscle car.

  • Why minivans are the hottest thing right now

    Forget pickup trucks, sports cars, and rugged SUVs. What car shoppers seem to want to park in their driveways right now is a new minivan. According to Cox Automotive research, a new minivan is the most challenging vehicle to locate on a dealer’s lot.

  • 19 Money Lies Your Mechanic Might Be Telling You

    Car repairs can be stressful — and expensive. And if you end up going to a less-than-trustworthy mechanic, you might end up paying more than you have to. Related: The 29 Biggest Car Mistakes...

  • Top 10 Electric Bike Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the top 10 electric bike companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the e-bike industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for bike companies, and go directly to the Top 5 Electric Bike Companies in the World. The […]

  • Low-Mileage 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

    This is the perfect modern collectible.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Review | Same greatness, way more style

    Throughout its 11 generations, the Honda Civic has generally followed a pattern of a revolutionary redesign followed six years later by a more cautious evolutionary approach. This is still an economy car, so there's plenty of hard plastic about (center console, door sills), but what you see and touch most come together in a tasteful, modern design that looks (and feels) like it belongs in a much pricier car.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • If you’re shopping for a used car, these are your best bets

    Whether you’re looking for a practical crossover, a rugged pickup truck, a fun performance car, or anything in between, buying used is still a good option.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Hatchback

    Chevrolet sold more than a million first-generation Cavaliers, built for the 1982 through 1987 model years, but the three-door hatchback version never really caught on with car shoppers. For the remainder of the Cavalier's lengthy production run — 1988 through 2005 — various combinations of Cavalier sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles rolled out of Chevrolet showrooms, but the hatch got the axe after 1987. The Z24 was the factory-hot-rod version of the Cavalier, and this car has real Z24 body skirts and wheels.

  • 2 Reasons Why Fisker's an Electrifying EV Maker

    Elon Musk's automaking upstart Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to "bestride the narrow world like a colossus" in the words of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar," at least where higher-end electric vehicles (EVs) are concerned. While it still hasn't put any of its electric car designs into the garages or driveways of consumers, its recently agreed-to alliance with Magna International (NYSE: MGA) bodes well for getting into large-scale production on schedule. This makes it stand out from many of today's electric vehicle start-ups, whose future product rollouts often seem based more on hope and speculation than nuts-and-bolts factory planning.

  • Comparison Test: 2020 BMW M2 CS vs. 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

    BMW's ultimate hot-rod M2 takes on Porsche's sublime six-cylinder Cayman GTS.

  • Tesla Drivers Are Still Waiting For Latest Full Self Driving Update

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out Saturday the latest version of the company's autonomous driving software isn't quite ready for prime time yet.

  • This British Restomod Shop Makes the Unloved Series III E-Type Into a V-12 Masterpiece

    In the world of E-Types, the early car gets all the adoration. This shop wants to change that with fast, sleek, tastefully modded V-12 performers.

  • How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Compares with the Bullitt, Shelbys in Our Tests

    The Mach 1 has equipment from the Shelby GT350 and GT500 and a 480-hp 5.0-liter V-8 like the Bullitt. This is how they performed on the test track.