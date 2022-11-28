Vave Casino and Betting - Comfortable Crypto Gaming in Complete Anonymity

Vave, a modern crypto casino and sports betting brand, has officially launched, allowing players to gamble with crypto and fiat on numerous casino games and sports events.

Curaçao --News Direct-- Vave

Vave also offers live casino experiences and exclusive VIP services in a comfortable and anonymous setting.

Vave aims to become the powerhouse of anonymous crypto gambling on a global scale. To this end, it focuses on attracting a worldwide audience of crypto enthusiasts seeking top-quality entertainment in a secure and engaging environment.

The platform offers a substantial selection of slots, live dealer games, an innovative sportsbook, and Vave-produced casino games. Players can enjoy seamless crypto-gaming and instant cryptocurrency purchasing with fiat available directly in their accounts.

Vave stands out with its easy-to-use interface, 100% anonymity, and safe and fair gaming experiences. Moreover, the platform rewards users with welcome bonuses and deposit and reload bonuses for the sportsbook and the casino. For example, new users get a 100% bonus and 100 free spins for casino games. Lastly, players can rely on the Vave Rescue Rangers for fast and helpful customer support.

Here are some of the main Vave features:

Casino Games

Vave has a versatile offer of new and popular slots, roulette, Blackjack, and game shows. The platform includes many crypto-friendly games where users can deposit and gamble with their cryptocurrencies of choice.

The website also hosts games from other developers that support all popular fiat currencies. These applications come from trusted providers and gaming studios.

The live casino feature includes many gamblers' favorite games, such as poker, roulette, baccarat, Blackjack, Monopoly, and Dream Catcher.

Sports fans can bet on numerous live and upcoming events through the Vave Sportsbook. The platform allows users to gamble on various outcomes in football, tennis, and basketball.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Vave is a blockchain-based online casino allowing users to deposit, gamble, and withdraw in all major cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is $20 or the equivalent in crypto.

Story continues

The platform does not employ withdrawal limits, although particular conditions may apply to some currencies. Users must wager their crypto deposits at least once before withdrawing. Deposits and withdrawals occur instantly.

Vave partnered with CoinsPaid crypto wallet, enabling users to deposit and transact with Bitcoin. Currently, withdrawals are only available to crypto wallets like Changelly. Meanwhile, the platform supports the use of Onramper which includes VISA, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and MoonPay, and only works for deposits.

Security and Fairness

Vave uses the latest security tools and data encryption mechanisms to protect the users' data completely. Moreover, the platform stores all BTC deposits in cold wallets to ensure secure and anonymous user transactions.

The slot games hosted on the platform use a Random Number Generator system making the results unpredictable and fair.

Vave encourages responsible gambling and provides users options for wagering and session limits. Furthermore, the platform allows players to take a cooling-off period, a small gambling break available between a day and up to six months.

About Vave

Vave is a brand-new casino using modern technology and revolutionary solutions to provide safe, comfortable, and anonymous crypto gambling. The platform addresses crypto enthusiasts, gamers, and sports bettors worldwide.

The Vave website is managed and operated by TechOptions Group B.V., a Curaçao-based company with a registered office in Cyprus.

Opening an account on Vave is quick and easy via the registration form on the platform’s homepage. Users must provide accurate information and activate their accounts through the links they receive in the confirmation emails. The platform only allows players to have up to one account to protect user data and deter scammers and deceptive schemes.

The Vave support team is available 24/7 via Live Chat. For more information about Vave, please follow these links: Website | Twitter

Contact Details

Oleg T

oleg@vavepartners.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/vave-casino-and-betting-comfortable-crypto-gaming-in-complete-anonymity-415248826