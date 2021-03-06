Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags

  • Dr Tamara Joffe prepares to administer a Covid-19 jab using the AstraZeneca vaccine to Leslie Reid in the back of a London Taxi cab during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Sharon Raymond with one of the London Taxi cabs being used as a Vaxi Taxi during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Jacqueline Marshall with her patient Margaret Duncan Williams as she gives her a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready for use during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Tamara Joffe, right takes a completed vaccine form from Dr Sabeena Pheerunggee as they prepare to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Sharon Raymond makes a call to one the London Taxi cabs being used as a Vaxi Taxi during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Tamara Joffe smiles after administrating a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Mustafa Field of the Faiths Forum during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Sharon Raymond makes a call to one the London Taxi cabs being used as a Vaxi Taxi during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A sign outside the vaccination tent during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Jacqueline Marshall talks to her patient Margaret Duncan Williams after administrating a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Vaccination leaflets ready to be given out during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Dr Jacqueline Marshall talks to her patient Margaret Duncan Williams before giving her a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 / 12

Virus Outbreak Britain Vaxi Taxi

Dr Tamara Joffe prepares to administer a Covid-19 jab using the AstraZeneca vaccine to Leslie Reid in the back of a London Taxi cab during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
DANICA KIRKA
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — The Vaxi Taxi was a godsend for Leslie Reid.

The 48-year-old stagehand wanted to get a COVID-19 shot, but he was worried about riding public transport to the vaccination center because his immune system had been weakened by a bout with flesh-eating bacteria that almost cost him his arm.

So Reid jumped at the opportunity when his doctor called and offered him the shot, together with door-to-door transportation.

“I was one of the fortunate ones,’’ he said after being inoculated inside a black van cab at a community vaccination event in north London. “I’m sure there are plenty more vulnerable people than me that should have gotten this. What can I say? I’m very glad.’’

The “Vaxi Taxi” that ferried Reid to his appointment and whisked him home again is just one initiative doctors and community organizers are promoting as they try to make sure everyone gets inoculated. While Britain has engineered one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination programs, delivering at least one dose to more than 30% of its population, minority groups and deprived communities are lagging behind.

A recent survey commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care found that just 72.5% of Black people in England either have received or would accept the vaccine. That compares with 87.6% for Asians and 92.6% for whites.

That disparity is the product of a variety of issues ranging from concerns about vaccine safety and past discrimination in Britain’s healthcare system to simple ones like transportation.

But community leaders are trying home-grown solutions to fill the gap.

Dr. Sharon Raymond is one of the activists trying to remove vaccination barriers. The GP and head of the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation helped organize Sunday’s pop-up vaccination event at Cambridge Gardens, a triangle of grass and trees in a northwest London neighborhood where half the residents are from ethnic minorities.

Her aim was to create an inviting space where people would feel comfortable coming forward to ask questions and discuss their concerns.

“It brings it to a place that’s familiar. It becomes much more accessible,” Raymond said. “That's why this model of bringing the vaccination out to communities in familiar places in an unthreatening way, I think, is the way forward.''

So on a chilly, late winter afternoon people got their shots under a heated, bright yellow tent festooned with balloons. Neighbors munched on sandwiches, sipped drinks and stopped to talk to the doctors, nurses and firefighters on hand.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi praised such local initiatives, describing them as part of a national strategy that aimed to organize uptake down to the postal code. He told The Associated Press that data is showing that people want access to the vaccine at a time of their choice and in a place they trust.

“We demonstrated our ability to organize and deploy at scale in the Olympics,'' he said with enthusiasm. “This is even bigger. This is the largest vaccination program in the history of the (National Health Service), in the history of United Kingdom. But I do think it’s suited to our DNA on these isles.”

And for those who needed a little help to get to the park earlier this week, there was the Vaxi Taxi. People didn’t even need to leave the back seat in order to receive their inoculation if they didn’t want to.

Raymond, who has crowd-funded many of her initiatives, hopes to get more support to get iconic black cabs rolling out to help across the capital. Since they have screens, they provide a shield for those inside, are accessible for the disabled and, with few tourists these days, there are plenty of cabbies willing to take part.

“This is my vision of London,’’ Raymond said. “The black cab saves the day!’’

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Warship captains told the skipper of a COVID-stricken aircraft carrier he was 'doing what is right' just before the Navy fired him, emails show

    "I read your letter," an aircraft carrier skipper wrote in an email to Capt. Brett Crozier. "I thought it was awesome."

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • Republicans and Democrats blame Biden for southern border crisis

    White House won't confirm number of illegal immigrants; White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the latest

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Rishi Sunak leaves door open to future stealth tax raid as National Insurance pledge left out of Budget

    Rishi Sunak has left the door open to another stealth tax raid after a Conservative manifesto commitment to raise the national insurance contributions (NICS) threshold to £12,500 was left out of the Budget. On Wednesday the Chancellor confirmed that personal allowances on income tax, pensions, inheritance tax and capital gains tax would be frozen until 2026, netting the Treasury an additional £21bn as more people are dragged into higher tax rates over time. However, in the Budget Red Book, he has also kept open the option to change a number of NICs thresholds at future budgets, handing the Exchequer the ability to raise billions of pounds in additional revenues if required. In 2019, Boris Johnson told voters that his “ultimate ambition” was to raise the level at which people begin paying both national insurance and income tax to £12,500 - a move which would save taxpayers £500. Last year’s budget also confirmed that the national insurance primary threshold - over which employees’ earnings are taxed at 12 per cent - would rise to £9,500. It described this as “the first step in meeting the government’s ambition to increase these thresholds to £12,500.” Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday that the threshold would increase again to £9,568 from April, along with the upper rate, which will increase to £50,270 and then stay frozen until 2026, in line the personal income allowance. But the future level of the primary threshold has not been set, with the document stating only that it would with “all other NICs thresholds... be considered and set at future fiscal events”. The 102-page Red Book does not appear to mention the Government’s ambition to raise the threshold to £12,500 once. Approached for comment, a Treasury spokesman said raising the NICs threshold to £12,500 was still the Government’s “ultimate ambition”. However, they acknowledged that there was no timeline for doing this. The omission suggests that Mr Sunak has kept open the possibility of temporarily freezing the lower NICs thresholds, should he need to boost tax receipts again in future. This would see more people dragged into tax as wages rise, and is known as "fiscal drag." Mr Sunak has already chosen to freeze other personal allowances due to the limited revenue raising options available to him because of the manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NICs during this Parliament

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Spring break, ventilators, second doses & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • 25 questions we still have after watching the 'WandaVision' finale

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.

  • House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell sues Trumps, Giuliani, Brooks over riot

    A House manager in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial filed suit Friday, alleging conspiracy to violate civil rights, inciting a riot, more.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Fox News will bounce back from ratings dip by being 'loyal opposition' to President Biden, CEO says

    Lachlan Murdoch compared the network's relationship with Biden to MSNBC's relationship with Trump, which he said was good for the rival network.

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: to erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Friday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

    The NFL has worked to balance overtime over the past few years, but a radical new proposal could change the game for good.

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

    Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week and set up new tax breaks for people receiving them, according to Democratic aides. "We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with (an) unexpected tax bill next year," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key centrist who had pushed to scale back the aid.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Marco Rubio calls for Biden to go to sensitivity training after calling anti-mask policies 'Neanderthal thinking'

    The president made the comments to criticise lawmakers who opposed mask mandates

  • Exxon sues Macquarie over missed deliveries

    Exxon Mobil is suing Macquarie Energy, hoping that a Texas court will rule that last month’s winter freeze was a natural disaster. Such a ruling would allow Exxon to break its contract without paying a penalty for failing to deliver natural gas to Macquarie, which is the second largest gas marketer in the U.S. The lawsuit says the massive storm and state declarations of emergencies had prevented Exxon Mobil from fulfilling its supply commitment. Macquarie had demanded that Exxon cover the wholesaler’s $11.7 million in damages for missed deliveries. Macquarie was one of the biggest winners in the cold snap that stretched as far south as Texas, where over 4 million homes lost power. The freezing temperatures caused gas demand and prices to soar in the U.S., and analysts said Australian-based Macquarie could reap a $317 million profit from a weather-related gas binge. A Macquarie spokesman declined immediate comment. Exxon did not reply to a request for comment. Macquarie shares closed nearly 1% lower in Australia. Exxon opened higher in early trading Thursday.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks